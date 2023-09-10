FlyQuest LoL farewells midlaner, coach after disappointing LCS summer split

FlyQuest is the second LCS squad to pull the trigger and announce a roster shuffle, farewelling mid-laner Lee “VicLa” Dae-kwang and coach Kim “Ssong” Sang-soo on Sept. 9 after just two splits in the LCS.

The Korean duo were thanked by the organization for their “dedication and passion” today, with both departing in the off-season following the squad’s poor end to 2023. It is unclear yet who FlyQuest will turn to but with the 2024 LCS spring split still months away, time is on their side.

VicLa, after a stint with KT Rolster, and coach Ssong, just months after coaching DRX to the 2022 Worlds Championship, moved over from Korea to join the FlyQuest project at the end of 2022. With plenty of lead-up heading into 2023’s League competitive season, many were keen to see the imports take their shot in the LCS—with some backing them as favorites.

They came so close to the mark, soaring to a ladder-topping 14-4 record during the regular split. Unfortunately, FlyQuest crashed out short of a spot at the Mid-Season Invitational to Golden Guardians, but VicLa and Ssong’s impact was immediate, with the versatile mid-laner earning a spot on the LCS Third All-Pro Team in his first split.

It’s as close as FlyQuest would come to success in 2023. The squad stalled as the summer split began in mid-June, opening the split with a 0-6 record, with VicLa slumping to record the worst KDA out of all starting mid-laners in the split according to Leaguepedia.

His low point came in July when FlyQuest, who at this point were at 3-9 and almost out of the postseason hunt. The organization opted to bench the Korean mid-laner and promote in-house academy player Djalal “Spirax” Djiar. VicLa was out for just one match before returning to the squad, but it seemed the damage was already done.

FlyQuest ended their split at 6-12, within striking distance of 100 Thieves and the playoffs but, given how far the team fell between spring and summer, changes were expected to be made.

At just 19 years old and already boasting experience in multiple major regions, VicLa’s career is far from over in League—but should he fail to find a home in the LCS it is expected the mid-laner will return home to compete in Korea.

With today’s announcement, the two LCS squads that failed to make the playoffs have announced immediate changes, with Immortals dropping mid-laner Onur “Bolulu” Demirol on Aug. 30. Other LCS squads will undoubtedly be making changes but some are waiting for the aftermath of Worlds in Korea.

