‘Legitimately shocked’: LCS community reacts to NRG’s surprising move to start 2024 LoL offseason

After wrapping up a relatively successful year in competitive League of Legends, NRG Esports has already started to make some changes to its LCS division, including some moves that have taken the community off-guard.

On Monday, Nov. 6, the organization released general manager Jonathon McDaniel from its LCS staff, marking the end of his tenure after a magical run through the 2023 Summer Split.

Hey everyone, today was a super tough day as I've been let go from NRG after what has been one of the most magical seasons I've ever had the pleasure of being apart of.



That being said, I'm currently LFT for any management opportunities in League of Legends and beyond! https://t.co/7vq8t9bfw5 — NRG Jonathon (@kamikazplatypus) November 7, 2023

NRG is coming off of an incredible debut season, winning the LCS championship and becoming the only Western team at the 2023 World Championship to qualify for the knockout stage. This was, however, only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the former GM’s impact on the roster and their road out of mediocrity from their time as Counter Logic Gaming.

Many analysts were stunned by the news, especially after the team achieved so much in its first year back in the league. Popular LCS shoutcaster and personality Azael said that he was “legitimately shocked” by the news, while Cloud9’s social media manager Portilho praised McDaniel for helping the CLG and NRG tag “rise from the ashes” into the winner’s circle.

Back when McDaniel joined CLG at the end of 2021, the organization was a shell of its former self after suffering multiple bottom-three finishes in a row. It felt like rock bottom, but McDaniel restarted the team’s efforts with key signings, including NRG’s starting top side trio built of all North American born talent: Dhokla, Contractz, and Palafox. Since then, he has created a winning atmosphere, a great coaching staff, and led NRG to its first trophy on top of the NA scene.

Other fans were disappointed and angry about the news, stating that it didn’t make much sense that such an important member of the team was getting released after such a great run at Worlds. One fan voiced their displeasure on social media, and said, “What was the point of buying CLG as a whole if you’re just going to turn your back on the people that brought you success right after?”

It isn’t known if NRG will be making more changes as the offseason kicks off, but fans are reasonably worried that there are more changes incoming as the weeks continue to fly by.