Cloud9 signs Vulcan to complete team’s star-studded LoL bottom lane

Cloud9 seems determined to build a championship-winning squad for the 2024 LCS season, with the team finally announcing veteran support Vulcan as the latest signing to their impressive League of Legends roster.

Vulcan is already familiar with Fudge and Blaber since he played with them for a year in 2021, but it will be his first time playing with the team’s AD carry star Berserker. Although young, the talented AD has taken the league by storm since his debut and is widely considered to be the best player in his role, a top-three player in the LCS, and the main carry for C9.

The announcement you've been waiting for. 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/gXnFQR2hkM — Cloud9 League of Legends (@C9LoL) November 23, 2023

The 24-year-old support, on the other hand, will be rejoining the organization after spending two years away with Evil Geniuses and FlyQuest, having won only a single LCS championship during that time. He was also able to reach top four at the 2022 Mid-Season Invitational with EG but was never able to reach similar heights since.

This past year with FlyQuest was fairly surprising for LCS fans, especially after the team’s roster was touted to be one of the best in the region. With rising LCK stars like Prince and VicLa joining alongside Vulcan, Spica, and Impact, many supporters were quick to jump onto the bandwagon before the year began.

FlyQuest started off the 2023 Spring Split with a formidable seven-game win streak, causing people to immediately place them as a guaranteed championship contender. Their first loss came in week four of the season, and no one would have expected that they’d quickly spiral into mediocrity for the rest of the year.

The team was dealt a huge blow in the form of an early playoff exit at the hands of Golden Guardians, and in the following summer, they didn’t even make the playoffs with a horrid 6-12 record. It was a fall-off that no one expected, and led to sweeping roster changes for the organization.

With Vulcan getting a fresh start with a familiar home, C9 fans are only awaiting the announcement of the team’s starting mid laner, which is reportedly going to former Evil Geniuses mid lane phenom Jojopyun. If the 19-year-old prodigy does join this storied organization, we could be looking at future LCS champions in blue and white jerseys.