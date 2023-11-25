Korean LoL veteran UmTi reportedly joins Team Liquid as Yeon extends contract

Team Liquid is reportedly signing yet another Korean veteran for their 2024 LCS campaign and retaining key pieces of their roster.

According to a series of reports from Sheep Esports, Sean “Yeon” Sung will remain as the team’s Bot Laner, and they’ll add Eom “UmTi” Seong-hyeon as their Jungler. Eain “APA” Stearns and Jeong “Impact” Eon-young are expected to remain with the team as they search for the final piece of the puzzle for the upcoming season.

Liquid’s solid results in the LCS during the 2023 season are looking likely to repeat during the 2024 season. The team finished third in the Summer Split and had a respectable run at Worlds for a team from North America. Their decision to go with an all-Korean roster in 2023 wasn’t popular among NA diehards, but their philosophy of promoting academy talent and adding veterans to guide them seems to be working out well so far.

Becoming a solid team in the LCS isn’t an easy task, but it might get a little easier in 2024. The LCS is contracting in team number as Golden Guardians and Evil Geniuses exit the league. As Liquid looks to build out its roster, it’ll have a lot of free agents to sift through during the scouting process. Also, the decreased competition in the league means there’s a bigger chance to net spots at international competitions as long as NA remains a major region.

Liquid still hasn’t rounded out their entire roster officially yet. While there’s no telling what they’re doing behind the scenes to bolster their 2024 hopes, we know that there are a metric ton of players who will be looking for a new home, and Liquid’s war chest is no joke. As one of the more wealthy teams in the scene, they’ll have a great chance to secure top talent at a relative bargain if that’s the route they choose to go down.