Jojopyun reportedly chooses to join Cloud9 after 5-team free agency frenzy

Joseph Joon “jojopyun” Pyun, the MVP of LCS 2023 Summer, is reportedly set to join Cloud9 ahead of the 2024 season.

The Evil Geniuses mid laner has reached a verbal agreement with C9, according to Sheep Esports on Nov. 2.

European organizations Team Vitality and Team Heretics reportedly expressed interest in the player. While NA orgs FlyQuest and Golden Guardians were also keen on signing the 19-year-old. Inevitably, it appears jojopyun has chosen C9 as his next destination.

Winners of the LCS Spring season and finalists of the Summer season, C9 are one of the top teams in the league. Having crashed out of the Worlds 2023 Swiss stage with a 1-3 record, now could be the time for a roster rebuild ahead of next season.

A versatile mid laner who played 18 different champions throughout the year with EG, jojopyun would add some much-needed firepower to C9’s roster. This would, however, likely mean the departure of current C9 mid laner EMENES.

If this move were to go through, jojopyun would partner up with Blaber, making for a formidable mid-jungle duo.

After exiting Worlds 2023, support player Zven announced he was a free agent on Nov. 2. This means C9 is also on the hunt for a new support player to pair up with ADC Berserker in the bot lane. An LCS superteam could be in the making.