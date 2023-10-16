Worlds 2023: Swiss stage schedule, scores, and standings

The 2023 League of Legends World Championship is officially underway with the main event roaring to life with the 16-team Swiss stage in Seoul.

All eyes are on Chinese titans JD Gaming as they look to pull off a feat never before achieved in League esports; walk the near-impossible golden road by winning both regional championships, the Mid-Season Invitational, and Worlds in one competitive season. The LPL champions already bowled over three of the lofty waymarkers—victory in South Korea will solidify their place in the annals of gaming history.

Plenty of legendary teams stand in their way though, including Faker’s T1, the star-studded Bilibili Gaming, European heavyweights like G2 Esports and Fnatic, North American hopefuls Cloud9 and Team Liquid, and even an old sleeping giant returning to League’s biggest stage in KT Rolster.

One thing’s for sure: Worlds is starting to heat up.

Here’s everything you’ll need to keep up with the Worlds 2023 Swiss stage action, including the matchday schedules, brackets, results, and plenty more.

Worlds 2023: Swiss stage standings

A mouse has yet to be clicked in the 2023 League World Championship main event, meaning each competing roster has a 0–0 record. After opening day on Oct. 19, teams will then begin playing equal-record matches.

The sixteen Worlds teams are on level footing, for now. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Leaguepedia

Worlds 2023: Swiss stage scores and schedule

Here’s the full schedule for Worlds 2023 Swiss stage, including the results of each match and any eliminations. This section of the championship’s main event will run until Oct. 29. All times here are listed in CT and are subject to change and delays.

Round One

Thursday, Oct. 19

12am: T1 vs. Team Liquid

1am: Cloud9 vs. MAD Lions

2am: GenG vs. GAM Esports

3am: JD Gaming vs. Team BDS

4am: G2 Esports vs. Dplus KIA

5am: NRG vs. Weibo Gaming

6am: Fnatic vs. LNG Esports

7am: Bilibili Gaming vs. KT Rolster

Round Two

Friday, Oct. 20

12am: TBD vs. TBD

1am: TBD vs. TBD

2am: TBD vs. TBD

3am: TBD vs. TBD

4am: TBD vs. TBD

5am: TBD vs. TBD

6am: TBD vs. TBD

7am: TBD vs. TBD

Round Three

Saturday, Oct. 21

2am: TBD vs. TBD Qualification match (BO3)

5am: TBD vs. TBD Qualification match (BO3)



Sunday, Oct. 22

2am: TBD vs. TBD

3am: TBD vs. TBD

4am: TBD vs. TBD

5am: TBD vs. TBD

Monday, Oct. 23

2am: TBD vs. TBD Elimination match (BO3)

5am: TBD vs. TBD Elimination match (BO3)



Round Four

Thursday, Oct. 26

2am: TBD vs. TBD Qualification/elimination match (BO3)

5am: TBD vs. TBD Qualification/elimination match (BO3)



Friday, Oct. 27

2am: TBD vs. TBD Qualification/elimination match (BO3)

5am: TBD vs. TBD Qualification/elimination match (BO3)



Saturday, Oct. 26

2am: TBD vs. TBD Qualification/elimination match (BO3)

5am: TBD vs. TBD Qualification/elimination match (BO3)



Round Five

Saturday, Oct. 28

11am: TBD vs. TBD Qualification/elimination match (BO3)



Sunday, Oct. 29

2am: TBD vs. TBD Qualification/elimination match (BO3)

5am: TBD vs. TBD Qualification/elimination match (BO3)



Explaining the Worlds Swiss stage

League’s new Swiss stage at the World Championship sees 16 teams play through up to five rounds with eight eventually eliminated and eight moving on to the quarterfinals.

Teams only play against teams with the same win-loss record, meaning there are more opportunities to go deep in the event for rosters. Teams that win three matches will advance to the knockout stage, while any team that hits three losses is eliminated from the prestigious League tournament and sent home.

Teams can appear on as many as five Worlds matchday on their road to the finals. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For added flavor, Riot has set any elimination or qualification match (three losses or three wins respectively) to best-of-threes, while Swiss matches in the middle of the bracket will be played as best-of-one games.

This year’s Worlds Swiss stage has 33 scheduled matches that will be contested from Thursday, Oct. 29 through to last-gasp battles on Sunday, Oct. 29.

How to watch the League Worlds 2023 Swiss stage

If you’ve got a Riot Games Account and actively play League, tune in for Worlds via the official League esports site. Connecting your Twitch account to your Riot account and watching through the website will enable drops on your account, with a variety of League rewards up for grabs just by watching these matches.

Tip: Pentakills earn extra Worlds drops, and we’ve already had three in Play-Ins!

You can also watch on Twitch or YouTube. Leaguepedia also has listed a number of Worlds 2023 channels covering the event in French, German, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Russian, Chinese, Korean, and more.

Here is the official Worlds 2023 Twitch stream.

Alternatively, some popular streamers and content creators have linked up with Riot as official Worlds co-streamers, broadcasting matches live.

This article will be updated throughout the Worlds 2023 Swiss stage.

About the author