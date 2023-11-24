Cloud9 signs Jojopyun to cap off star-studded 2024 LCS roster

The 2023 League of Legends season might not have ended the way that Cloud9 fans would have wanted, but at least the offseason is giving them plenty of reasons to get excited for next year.

With their final spot on the roster, C9 has officially signed North American phenom Jojopyun as the team’s starting mid laner for the competitive 2024 season. The young superstar has completed a powerhouse roster that many people believe will be competing for a title next year, boasting other key players like Fudge, Blaber, Berserker, and newly signed support, Vulcan.

we've got him 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/JYJv7YBGTB — Cloud9 League of Legends (@C9LoL) November 24, 2023

Ever since his debut with Evil Geniuses, the 19-year-old prodigy has taken the NA League scene by storm, impressing fans with incredible mechanical skill, fearless decision-making, and great trash talk to boot. He recently won the Most Valuable Player award for his stellar play during the 2023 Summer Split, even though EG wasn’t able to get too far into the playoffs.

Jojopyun’s path to his new home was kicked off after some grave mishandlings by EG’s management, starting with their alleged mistreatment of former AD carry prospect Danny. Since then, the org has been under heavy scrutiny from the public and has recently dealt with financial struggles that caused them to leave the LCS this past offseason.

Meanwhile, C9’s management has been searching for a new starting mid laner after the retirement of their previous starter, EMENES, who opted for his mandatory military service after the end of the 2023 World Championship. He also confirmed that he would be returning to school after his service, marking the end of his professional career.

Jojopyun’s aggressive style of play should match well with Blaber and Berserker, who are both ready and willing to fight at the right time. Blaber, Fudge, and Vulcan will also be a great source of veteran knowledge since they’ve experienced multiple international events and big-time tournaments over the course of their careers.

C9’s new LCS roster will also have iconic NA mid laner Hai as team manager and head coach Mithy leading the way, giving them even more guidance behind the scenes as they aim for even greater heights in 2024.