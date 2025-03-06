Which LoL champion says ‘Join the chorus of death’?

Today’s not the first time “Join the chorus of death” has shown up as a LoLdle quote. But if you haven’t been playing the browser-based game for long, you might not know which League of Legends champion says this phrase.

This quote last appeared as the LoLdle quote on July 6. It’s rather short and to the point, but you have a couple of clues in the quote to help narrow down the list of possible champions. If you’re completely stumped, though, we’ve got a few more hints to help you solve it on your first guess.

LoLdle March 6 hints

Hint 1: The champion who says this is typically played in the jungle.

There was a day and age when this champion primarily appeared in mid lane. But their map pressure plays a big role in why someone would pick them as a jungler. And in recent years, they’ve become ever more present in this part of the map.

Hint 2: This champion has a global ult.

Only a handful of champions in League have an ultimate that impacts all enemies on the map, regardless of their location. Not all of them are junglers, though—so this clue should significantly narrow down your possible options.

Hint 3: This champion has a unique mechanic of allowing them to deal damage after death.

Who says death has to be the end? Not this champion, at least. If you’re still struggling to figure out the answer to today’s puzzle, keep reading for the answer to the March 6 LoLdle quote.

Who says “Join the chorus of death” in LoL?

Answer: The champion who says “Join the chorus of death” is Karthus, the Deathsinger.

Will you accept his invitation? Image via Riot Games

In retrospect, this should be a LoLdle quote that many people solve almost instantly. I focused on the word “death” and immediately thought of Shadow Isles champs, using my first guess on Viego. I then tried to guess Karthus as my second attempt, but I was rushing and hit enter after typing just “kar,” which submitted Karma for me. So even though I technically got this one in three tries, it would’ve been two guesses if I just took my time to type out Karthus’ full name—a lesson learned going forward.

But, in hindsight, if I focused on the word “chorus” in this line or thought about it in conjunction with “death,” Karthus would’ve been an easy first guess. Karthus is known as the Deathsinger, after all, and his bio even describes him as “an undying spirit whose haunting songs are a prelude to the horror of his nightmarish appearance.”

Even if you aren’t very familiar with Karthus, I feel like this should be another relatively easy LoLdle quote for most players to solve.

