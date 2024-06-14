Another day, another short LoLdle quote in the month of June. This one only offers three words to work with, but it shouldn’t be too tough to get a pretty good idea of which League of Legends champ says this line.

Who says “Love ruins all” in LoL?

The LoLdle quote on June 14 is “Love ruins all.” The League champion who says this voice line is Viego.

“My heart was already broken.” Screenshot by Dot Esports

When I first read this phrase, I immediately got a gloomy or somber vibe. So with my first guess, I tried Hwei. After that, I went for Vex. And then, it hit me. After typing in the “V” for Vex, my third guess was instantly Viego.

I’ve never played Viego before; I’ve always been intimidated by the thought of using his passive and taking over the dead body of another champ whose abilities I don’t know. But I do know just enough about his lore and his pursuit of his beloved Isolde to realize this is something he’d say. In fact, this voice line is said when Viego’s picked in champ select, so today’s LoLdle quote might not be too difficult for some to solve—possibly on par with yesterday’s quote.

Whenever I think of Viego, I can’t help but go back and watch one of my favorite League cinematics, “Ruination.” Maybe it’s because I’ve watched that video so many times that I was able to connect the dots today. (Side note: For me, Poppy steals the show in that cinematic.)

