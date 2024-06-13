Forgot password
A look at LoL's Summoner's Rift map from a distance.
Image via Riot Games
Category:
League of Legends

Which LoL champion says ‘I’ve been hiding my light long enough’?

"Light" is the key.
Image of Justin Binkowski
Justin Binkowski
|
Published: Jun 13, 2024 01:22 am

The latest LoLdle quote of the day is one that shouldn’t trick too many people. It’s said by a relatively popular League of Legends champion and the key phrase should give you all the info you need to guess this one correctly.

Who says “I’ve been hiding my light long enough” in LoL?

The LoLdle quote for June 13 is “I’ve been hiding my light long enough.” The League champion who says this is Lux.

Screenshot of the LoLdle quote answer for June 13, 2024.
Several people got this one very quickly tonight. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Lux is a very beginner-friendly champ, so there’s a strong likelihood that many LoLdle participants have played her at least a few times. And if you’ve played any Lux before, you should know that she has several voice lines that reference “light,” which was the first word I latched onto after reading today’s quote.

In champ select alone, when you pick Lux, she’ll say “let’s light it up.” And if you decide to ban Lux because you just can’t dodge her stun or you get annoyed by her ult’s hitbox, you’ll hear “but all my light puns would’ve brightened your day.”

Needless to say, this feels like a relatively straightforward LoLdle quote that should be solved quickly by most even semi-dedicated players. But if for whatever reason you don’t get it right away, the audio clue should solidify the answer for you.

Yesterday’s LoLdle quote also featured a Demacia-related champion, so I have a strong feeling tomorrow’s voice line will be said by a champ from a different region of Runeterra.

