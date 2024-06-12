Today’s LoLdle quote was another short one, but that doesn’t necessarily mean it was as easy as some recent daily puzzles. With only two words to work with for clues, it might take some League of Legends players a few guesses to figure out which champ says this phrase.

Who says “Wing punch” in LoL?

June 12’s LoLdle quote is “Wing punch!” The League champion who says this voice line is Galio.

This one was a bit tricky for me. Image via Riot Games

I suppose yesterday’s LoLdle quote of the day was a bit longer than some of the other recent puzzles. But today’s voice line brings us back to square one with what seems to be LoLdle’s theme of the month: very short quotes.

Following along with yesterday’s game, I stuck to the bird theme because of “wing” and my first guess was Quinn. After that didn’t work, I threw a prayer on Azir (not really sure why, but I didn’t have much else come to mind) and then decided to focus on “punch” and tried Vi—maybe because I was thinking about the Arcane news and trailer from several hours ago.

Once I got to the audio clue, the deep voice helped me narrow down my guesses to male champs, and I eventually landed on Galio. I haven’t played much Galio, but in hindsight, I can now see this being something he’d say. In particular, Galio utters this phrase when using his Winds of War (Q) ability.

It definitely took me a lot more guesses to figure out who said today’s LoLdle quote than some of the other recent voice lines—and I’m hopeful tomorrow’s quiz will present a challenge, too.

