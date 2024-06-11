Arcane to end with season 2, but way more LoL movies and TV shows already in the works

Arcane is coming to an end, with Riot Games today confirming the smash-hit League of Legends series’ second season will be its last. The early end to Jinx and Vi’s story doesn’t mean Runeterra is going anywhere though, with more projects across television and film already well underway.

This isn’t a shock cancellation by Netflix, though that has been the streaming giant’s modus operandi recently. Instead, it’s a natural end to the story of sisters Jinx and Vi and their pivotal roles in the brewing war between the sister cities of Piltover and Zaun⁠. The Arcane teams at Riot and Paris animation studio Fortiche set out with a “specific end in mind,” which they’ve now hit in the show’s sophomore season.

Jinx and Vi’s Arcane feud will reach a burning point this season. Image via Netflix Studios

While this award-winning chapter closes, stories in Runeterra are just beginning; Riot has today confirmed Arcane marks “the first of many stories to tell” in the wider League universe. Several projects are already underway, with some aimed for television and streaming release and others plotted for the bigger silver screen.

Neither the television nor film plans have been shared by Riot, Fortiche, or anyone involved in the creative processes, but Dot Esports expects we’ll hear more about these expanding projects before the end of the year.

Alongside confirmation Arcane will wrap up in 2024, the show’s producers also premiered a hype-up teaser that gave us our first good look at the second season’s narrative and characters.

When we left feuding sisters Jinx and Vi and the supporting cast of Caitlyn, Jayce, Mel, and Viktor, it looked like Piltover and Zaun were finally headed for total war after Jinx’s surprise attack on the Piltover council in “The Monster You Created.”

The first Arcane season was hailed as an instant success when it first aired on Netflix in three parts in 2021. The League world praised the adapation and the nine-episode series dominated pop culture after its release. It held strong on Netflix’s top-ranking shows list for weeks and went on to win nine Annies.

Arcane’s second and final season will air on Netflix in November.

