Watch these while you wait for Arcane Season Two.

Arcane is a gritty animation series with mature content based on the lore found in the popular MOBA game League of Legends. Arcane follows the story of two sisters, Vi and Jinx, who find themselves on opposite sides of a war.

Since its release in 2021, Arcane has received high praise and an Emmy for the Most Outstanding Animated Program, which is an incredible feat for the Netflix series.

In an Ask Me Anything (AMA) on Reddit, the series writers spoke about Arcane, including what inspired and influenced the story and animation style. Even though this is a cartoon, the content is geared toward an older audience and was inspired by nostalgic cartoon animations.

If you’re waiting for Season Two, here are the 10 best shows like Arcane, with similar grittiness, animation style, and themes that are worth watching.

10) Dota: Dragon’s Blood

Like Arcane, Dota: Dragon’s Blood is connected to a game, Dota 2, and it’s also a Netflix Original Anime series.

Dota: Dragon’s Blood follows the journey of a Dragon Knight who finds himself in the middle of much larger events after meeting a dragon and a princess. Dota: Dragon’s Blood is a little gritty and filled with action. And you don’t need to know anything about the actual MOBA game to enjoy this show.

9) Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is a standalone animation series connected to the popular game Cyberpunk 2077. The series takes you on a dark and twisted journey of a young boy trying to survive in a city obsessed with body modification.

While it has many dark moments and elements, the consistent comedic injections and the nostalgic animation and color stylings help alleviate its heaviness.

8) Love, Death & Robots

Love, Death & Robots is a unique series as it’s a collection of mind-bending short stories. What’s great about this series is that each story is different, and there’s a little bit of every genre– comedy, science fiction, horror, and fantasy.

Despite the various storylines, themes, and genres, what they have in common is that they suck you in, leaving you wanting more.

7) The Legend of Vox Machina

The Legend of Vox Machina is an adult fantasy animation series about questionable main characters on a quest to save the world.

This series may be based on campaign one of the Dungeons & Dragons web series Critical Role, but you don’t need to know anything about D&D to enjoy the story. Or the character’s comedic shenanigans, terrible humor, and classic animation style.

6) She-Ra and the Princesses of Power

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power is an action and adventure anime about She-Ra, the Princess of Power, who’s leading a rebellion to free the land of Etheria from monstrous invaders.

Filled with jealousy, betrayal, and great storytelling, it’s a fantastic and refreshing reboot of the classic She-Ra: Princess of Power series from the ‘80s.

5) The Legend of Korra

The Legend of Korra is an oldie but a goodie. This series follows the journey of Korra, a passionately rebellious and fearless teenage girl who discovers an anti-bending rebellion threatening to rip apart the Republic City. As a bender, someone who can manipulate the elements, this directly impacts not only her life but the lives of everyone she holds dear.

It has similar themes and elements to Arcane, where the main character has to grow and become stronger in a world on the verge of war, and it’s a great watch.

4) Castlevania

Castlevania is a violent, scary, and horror-filled series inspired by the popular video game Castlevania, or Akumajō Dracula in Japan.

This animation is compelling, visually appealing, and offers a unique take on vampiric lore and Dracula that you can’t help but sink your teeth into.

3) Cowboy Bebop

It may be a ‘90s anime, but Cowboy Bebop is a classic series that fans of Arcane will enjoy. It follows a ragtag group of misfits on their misadventures throughout space.

And they happen to find themselves at the center of a dark plot. Everything from the art style to the music and storyline makes this series enjoyable.

2) Akudama Drive

Akudama Drive is set in a dystopian future with many elements similar to Arcane. This series follows a young woman who, after being arrested, finds herself caught amid a heist conspiracy.

If you enjoy shows with lots of action, odd characters, and a storyline that’ll pull on your heartstrings, Akudama Drive is worth watching.

1) Gungrave

Gungrave is an animation series based on the titular game series. Gungrave is a series immersed in darkness, action, and crime and revolves around two best friends who follow very different paths.

The storyline flicks between the past and the future to show why one became a gun-wielding monster killer and the other a cruel leader.