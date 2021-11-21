Arcane defends top of Netflix ranks after act 3 release

Riot Games’ League of Legends-inspired animated series Arcane has set records on Netflix since the release of its first act. After act two, the show topped the streaming platform’s Most Watched categories in over 50 countries, and the climactic final act saw the show retain its spot at the top of the platform.

Arcane is the most-watched Netflix show in the world, beating out other international sensations such as Hellbound, Cowboy Bebop, and Squid Game, according to statistics website Flixpatrol. As of Nov. 21, Arcane is still the most-watched show in 34 countries and ranks in the top 10 across the almost 90 countries it broadcasts in.

Riot Games’ first fully animated series has also received critical acclaim along with praise from fans. Arcane sits at a perfect 100 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes and heralds an impressive 9.4 score on IMDB.

The sudden success and rise of Arcane have already warranted the production of a second season. Riot Games CEO Nicolo Laurent announced that production has already begun on Arcane season two mere hours after the release of the final act. Though fans can look forward to a continuation of the series, Laurent informed fans that the series will not come out in 2022.

Arcane has been one of Riot Games’ largest and most successful projects in the past year, bringing waves of new players into its already existing titles. Riot Games has created one of the few masterful and well-received video game show adaptions and is now looking to further develop its story.

