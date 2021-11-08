Arcane reaches top spot on Netflix in 38 countries

To the surprise of no one, the show is popular.

Riot Games and Netflix’s newest series, Arcane, is turning out to be immensely popular. It debuted as the top series on the streaming platform in 38 countries, according to flixpatrol.

Arcane has been heavily advertised by Riot, with the series’ promo materials airing right before the 2021 League of Legends World Championship finals started. It’s also been well received by critics and League fans alike all across the globe. Thus, its early popularity isn’t that surprising.

Right now, Arcane holds the top spot for Netflix series in countries such as Brazil, Denmark, and Poland, according to flixpatrol. The series is also in the top five in Canada and South Korea. And it’s reached the top 10 in countries like the U.S. and U.K.

.@arcaneshow on Netflix TV Shows Chart:



• #1. — 🇦🇷🇦🇹🇧🇪🇧🇷🇧🇬🇨🇱🇨🇴🇨🇷🇭🇷🇨🇾🇨🇿🇩🇰🇩🇴🇪🇨🇪🇬🇪🇪🇫🇷🇩🇪🇬🇷🇭🇺🇯🇲🇱🇻🇱🇹🇳🇴🇵🇦🇵🇾🇵🇭🇵🇱🇷🇴🇷🇺🇷🇸🇸🇰🇸🇮🇹🇭🇺🇦🇺🇾🇻🇪🇻🇳



• Top 5 — 🇧🇴🇨🇦🇭🇰🇮🇸🇯🇴🇰🇼🇲🇾🇲🇦🇳🇿🇳🇬🇵🇪🇵🇹🇸🇻🇸🇬🇿🇦🇰🇷🇪🇸🇸🇪🇹🇼🇹🇹🇹🇷🇧🇸🇧🇭🇬🇹🇮🇩🇮🇹🇰🇪🇱🇧🇱🇺🇲🇻🇲🇹🇲🇽🇳🇱🇳🇮🇶🇦🇱🇰🇨🇭🇦🇪



• Top 10 — 🇦🇺🇧🇩🇭🇳🇮🇱🇴🇲🇸🇦🇬🇧🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/BCxiWYXXPR — League Charts | Arcane Era 🧙🏻 (@ChartsLoL) November 8, 2021

Arcane also recorded a huge opening in China, according to Bloomberg. The show reportedly scored 130 million views in the country within a few hours, quickly becoming the most searched topic on Tencent’s streaming platform.

The series introduces viewers to a few well-known characters from League‘s universe, like Caitlyn, Jinx, Vi, Jayce, and Ekko. Their stories cross each other here and there, so far creating an intriguing plot that’s engaging, especially for fans of Riot’s MOBA.

So far, only the first act of Arcane has been released. The second and third acts are set to be released on Nov. 13 and 20, respectively. With that in mind, it’s possible that Arcane will remain the top series in many countries throughout this month.