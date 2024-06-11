I hope I don’t sound egotistical when I say this, but there have been a lot of easy LoLdle quotes in June so far. I feel like I was stumped much more often last month, but it shouldn’t be tough to guess which League of Legends champ said today’s quote.

Who says “The chicken or the egg? Actually I came first” in LoL?

The LoLdle quote for June 11 is “The chicken or the egg? Actually I came first.” The League champion who says this is Anivia.

Another first-in-the-world answer on the first guess. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Right off the bat, the key phrase in today’s voice line for me was “egg.” As soon as I read that word, I instantly thought of Anivia (more specifically, her passive), and I locked in my guess to secure another one-shot answer.

Admittedly, I don’t think I’d ever heard Anivia’s voice before listening to the audio clue today after solving the LoLdle quote. And I suppose this voice line could’ve also been said by a Vastayan champ like Xayah or another bird-related character like Quinn. But at the end of the day, Anivia just made too much sense to me and I’m not expecting this to be a difficult quote for most players to figure out.

Again, I don’t want to seem conceited, but I feel like some tougher LoLdle quotes have to be on the way, especially after a few of the easier ones of late.

