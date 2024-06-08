The latest LoLdle quote of the day is another short voice line. But this time (no pun intended), there’s one key phrase that should be a massive hint at which League of Legends champion utters these words.

Who says “Time tick-ticks away” in LoL?

The LoLdle quote on June 8 is “Time tick-ticks away.” The League champion who says this quote is Orianna.

Orianna wasn’t my first guess, but it makes sense she’d say this. Image via Riot Games

Even though there are only four words in today’s quote, the phrase I instantly latched onto was “time.” This led me to enter Zilean as my first guess, which I was pretty confident in. But after that proved to be incorrect, I went with the next champ that deals with time—or clocks—in Orianna.

Orianna is one of those champs that I’ve always wanted to try out but never actually have. After looking up some basic info on her, though, it makes total sense that she’d say this voice line. Her moniker is The Lady of Clockwork, and the first line of her description reads “Once a curious girl of flesh and blood, Orianna is now a technological marvel comprised entirely of clockwork.” And if for some reason you didn’t guess her early on, the audio clue should’ve been a dead giveaway that Orianna is today’s answer.

Yesterday’s LoLdle quote was also only four words long, and we’ve had several shorter voice lines in a row to kick off June, so I’m anticipating a longer (and possibly trickier) quote soon. But for now, all I’m wondering is will we get to see Orianna in Arcane season two?

