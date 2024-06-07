League of Legends splash art showing a Hextech and Chemtech dragon fighting each other.
Image via Riot Games
Category:
League of Legends

Which LoL champion says ‘The reaping has begun’?

It's always tougher when the answer is a champ you don't play.
Image of Justin Binkowski
Justin Binkowski
|
Published: Jun 7, 2024 01:25 am

Today’s LoLdle quote continued the recent trend of shorter voice lines that don’t give many context clues to work with. If you’re like me and have never played the League of Legends champ who said this line, you might have a tough time solving this puzzle.

Recommended Videos

Who says “The reaping has begun” in LoL?

The LoLdle quote for June 7 is “The reaping has begun.” The League champion who says this is Kayn.

Heartsteel Kayn from League of Legends
I would’ve had a better chance guessing lyrics from “PARANOIA.” Image via Riot Games

There are only four words to work with in today’s quote, and the only one that might be helpful to LoLdle participants is “reaping.” When I read that, I had a tough time thinking which champ would say this. I started by trying to think of champions who “cut” things and I wanted to guess Gwen, but it just didn’t feel like something she’d say.

I tried a bunch of different champs, like Rengar, Akali, and Hecarim—all to no avail. When I got to the audio clue, it sounded a bit demonic, so I thought of Aatrox and Kha’Zix. After guessing Kha’Zix, I stuck with the champs that start with the letter “K” and luckily threw a Hail Mary with Kayn.

I’ve never played Kayn before, so I’m not surprised it didn’t even really cross my mind that this is something he’d say. But I can say that today’s LoLdle quote has got me thinking more about HEARTSTEEL and when Kayn and crew will drop their next single.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Justin Binkowski
Justin Binkowski
Dot Esports Editor. I primarily play, watch, and write about Call of Duty but can also occasionally be found feeding the enemy ADC in League of Legends. I have been following competitive Call of Duty since 2011 and writing about it since 2015.
twitter