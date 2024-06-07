Today’s LoLdle quote continued the recent trend of shorter voice lines that don’t give many context clues to work with. If you’re like me and have never played the League of Legends champ who said this line, you might have a tough time solving this puzzle.

Who says “The reaping has begun” in LoL?

The LoLdle quote for June 7 is “The reaping has begun.” The League champion who says this is Kayn.

I would’ve had a better chance guessing lyrics from “PARANOIA.” Image via Riot Games

There are only four words to work with in today’s quote, and the only one that might be helpful to LoLdle participants is “reaping.” When I read that, I had a tough time thinking which champ would say this. I started by trying to think of champions who “cut” things and I wanted to guess Gwen, but it just didn’t feel like something she’d say.

I tried a bunch of different champs, like Rengar, Akali, and Hecarim—all to no avail. When I got to the audio clue, it sounded a bit demonic, so I thought of Aatrox and Kha’Zix. After guessing Kha’Zix, I stuck with the champs that start with the letter “K” and luckily threw a Hail Mary with Kayn.

I’ve never played Kayn before, so I’m not surprised it didn’t even really cross my mind that this is something he’d say. But I can say that today’s LoLdle quote has got me thinking more about HEARTSTEEL and when Kayn and crew will drop their next single.

