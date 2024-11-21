Which LoL champion says ‘You can’t milk those’?

This week, the LoLdle quotes have focused on League of Legends champions who are hungry. Today’s LoLdle quote doesn’t fit this theme, but that doesn’t mean it’s any less tricky to solve.

Recommended Videos

For those who aren’t a support main, you may have found yourself struggling with this. So, if you want the answer to the Nov. 21 LoLdle, I have the answer below.

Who says, “You can’t milk those” in LoL?

The LoLdle quote on Nov. 21 is, “You can’t milk those.” The League champion who says this line is Alistar.

“Stampede!” Screenshot by Dot Esports

After yesterday’s nice little one-shot with the Tahm Kench quote, I had high hopes for myself going into today’s LoLdle quote, and thankfully, I got it fairly quickly. At first, I thought of Miss Fortune and her cowgirl skin but quickly dismissed that idea and settled on Alistar because he’s a bull, the closest League champion to a cow—and you certainly can’t milk him. What I love about Alistar is that he actually says this voice line as a joke, which makes it that much better.

Although Alistar offers a lot of engage potential and tankiness, he just doesn’t cut it in the current support meta where other tanks, such as Leona, Nautilus, and Thresh, seem to be thriving and are picked much more often, according to stats website U.GG. Alistar is still a great pick if you love a good joke and headbutting things, especially if you like udderly terrible jokes.

Now that we’ve had quotes from multiple supports, a mid-lane champion, and a top-lane champion over the past few days, hopefully, we’ll see LoLdle pick some tough jungle or AD carry quotes for us tomorrow—I want a challenge!

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy