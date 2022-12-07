Best supports to pair with Kai’Sa in League of Legends

League of Legends is constantly evolving, with new champions introduced and updates warping the meta on a patch-by-patch basis. After falling by the wayside for the majority of the season, Kai’Sa has returned to popularity and is now among the most popular champions in the game.

That being said, Kai’Sa is quite a particular champion who requires a strong setup from her team and most importantly, from her support. Just like most ADCs, her potential and power are directly related to who she’s laning with.

Luckily for her, there are quite a few choices that synergize and work well. Here are the best support champions to pair with Kai’Sa.

Alistar

Image via Riot Games

Every champion has its own “theme” and Alistar excels at one thing especially: engaging. Thanks to his kit, the tank support is the perfect champion when it comes to picking off an enemy or finding the right angle to initiate a teamfight. Not only that, but thanks to his ultimate, he can tank a lot more damage compared to other supports in the later stages of the game. In a meta where supports are heavily under-leveled compared to other roles, Alistar’s kit gains a lot of value the longer the game goes.

When paired with Kai’Sa, both champions’ potential is enhanced. The marksman can easily follow up Alistar’s engage with her ultimate and nuke a target down, but she can also kite with ease since the support champion can also use his Headbutt (W) or Pulverize (Q) defensively to block the enemy’s pick attempt.

Alistar is fairly easy to learn but he requires strong mechanics to land the combos consistently. Remember to use your Trample (E) to omit unit collision and Unbreakable Will (R) to clean yourself from crowd control. If you see a Kai’Sa on your team, then Alistar is one of the go-to supports that will always work.

Blitzcrank

Image via Riot Games

If Alistar is the perfect champion for engages and teamfights, then Blitzcrank is the champion that maximizes the pick potential. A well-landed Rocket Grab (Q) can completely change the flow of a game and Kai’Sa loves when the targets are isolated from the rest of the team since her Icathian Rain (Q) will deal much more damage.

That being said, Blitzcrank is primarily an aggressive pick that doesn’t offer much in terms of defensive skills. While he can knock up a target with his Power Fist (E) or silence him with the Static Field (R), the crowd control is too short to make it a strong peeling support.

When you’re playing Blitzcrank with Kai’Sa, the goal is to look for long-range hooks and punish the targeted enemy. If you manage to get the ADC ahead, she will take over the game thanks to her great scaling.

Nautilus

Image via Riot Games

Despite the various nerfs the champion received throughout the years, Nautilus is still one of the most popular support champions. He has a straightforward kit that is easy to learn and his ultimate is a reliable point-and-click knockup which is perfect for Kai’Sa.

Just like the champions we mentioned earlier, Nautilus can easily close the gap on an opponent with his Dredge Line (Q). If you add his passive and the slow from his Riptide (E), it’s quite a lot of crowd control that can be connected all on one target. The main issue with this champion is that he’s easy to burst down when not having Aftershock as the keystone rune or if he falls behind in the early-mid game. While with other supports you can still be relevant with game-changing hooks or ultimates, it’s much harder to have the same impact with Nautilus when at a disadvantage.

Rell

Image via Riot Games

Similar to Alistar, Rell is the other alternative when it comes to hard engages and teamfighting initiation. The main difference between the two lies in the speed and accuracy of the engage: Alistar offers a much faster and instant option, while Rell is more reliable, even though it’s easier to be predicted or read.

The main reason why Rell and Kai’Sa work well is their ability to quickly focus on one target and not allow the enemies to fight back. Rell’s Crash Down (W) into Attract (E) and Repel combo can keep stunned the target long enough for Kai’Sa to burst it down. The ultimate is just the icing on the cake to make sure the enemies don’t run away.

That being said, Rell and Kai’Sa require a lot more coordination in order to chain all the spells in the right order. When mastered, however, this bot lane will allow you to enter the mid-game way ahead of the enemy duo.

Thresh

Image via Riot Games

When you think of the ideal support, Thresh is probably going to be the answer. There aren’t many other support champions that can do what he does all in one kit, and it’s not a surprise that he has become one of the most iconic characters of the game.

Thresh provides engage, disengage, repositioning with his lantern and a 99 percent AoE slow with his ultimate. In addition to all of this, he technically also has better scaling than most from his role thanks to the stacking souls which grant him additional ability power and armor.

Playing Thresh with Kai’Sa, however, is slightly different from the hook champions like Blitzcrank or Nautilus. While the Chain Warden still offers a grab, the best synergy for the two is to play the trade slowly and use the right spacing to deal damage without giving the opponents the chance of fighting back.

For example, during the laning phase, if Thresh lands a hook, Kai’Sa should ideally walk up, use her spells to deal some damage, and then disengage. By doing that repeatedly, you can force the enemy out of the lane or look for lethal if they decide to overstay. In a teamfight situation, it will be important as Thresh to understand whether you should play to peel Kai’Sa or look for the right picks with the hook.

It might take some time to master Thresh, but once you get used to him, he becomes a primary choice to pair with Kai’Sa.

Amumu

Image via Riot Games

Ever since Riot Games decided to make him a flex pick in the support role, Amumu has been a strong choice when it comes to hard engaging. His updated Bandage Toss is great for quickly making engages and his ultimate is perfect for starting game-changing fights.

Just like all the other supports, Amumu has a similar formula: a gap closer, crowd control, and tankiness. He also shares the same issues, which means that once he commits to a play, there is no point of return. In some cases, it can backfire hard.

Nonetheless, with the amount of crowd control Amumu has, Kai’Sa is usually guaranteed to have enough time to take down any target.

Pyke

Image via Riot Games

The last champion on our list is none other than Pyke. Contrary to the champions we listed so far, Pyke is not a tank and as a consequence, his gameplay is slightly diverse. That being said, he still has some similarities, like the hook on his Bone (Q) Skewer and the stun on his Phantom Undertow (E).

The main difference lies in the fact that Pyke will help Kai’Sa burst the enemy down, instead of letting her be the only damage dealer. Thanks to his ultimate, he can quickly execute the hooked target and look to get the resets on the remaining champions as well.

Having said that, Pyke’s lack of tankiness and peeling ability can become a problem for Kai’Sa in the late-game teamfights. Picking the Bloodharbor Ripper blind can be problematic so it’s better to see what the enemy team composition is like and go for him as a counter pick.