Team Vitality benches Hylissang, but his replacement is a mid laner

A veteran mid laner switching to support just weeks before the LEC Spring Split is an unexpected twist, to say the least. Team Vitality’s Winter Split struggles forced a difficult decision, and now all eyes are on whether a bold move can turn things around.

The LEC team announced today the move of veteran support Zdravets “Hylissang” Galabov to the inactive roster in exchange for Yasin “Nisqy” Dinçer as his replacement in bot lane. According to Vitality’s coach, James “Mac” MacCormack, the change was necessary due to ongoing strategic disagreements within the team that were preventing progress. While the decision was difficult, the coaching staff believed adjusting the roster was the best way to align the team’s vision and improve their chances of success in the LEC Spring Split.

Nisqy played for SK Gaming in 2024.

Vitality’s struggles in the Winter Split left them in seventh place. While there were some positive signs during the regular season, the coaching staff ultimately felt that to become top team in the region, changes were needed. “In spite of all our personal affection towards Hyli as a person and teammate, we believe that this is the best way forward for the team, and no one is bigger than the team” Mac said while explaining the reasons behind the move.

With less than a month before the Spring Split begins, Nisqy will have to quickly adapt to his new position as support to Matyáš “Carzzy” Orság, a former teammate from their LEC-winning run in 2023 with MAD Lions. But the “explosive and entertaining duo,” as Mac described them, doesn’t have much to worry about. Since being let go by SK Gaming in 2024, it seems Nisqy spent time training in solo queue, testing out many supp champions like Braum, Leona, Nautilus and Rell—suggesting he’s been preparing for this transition for some time.

Now, all attention turns to how quickly Nisqy can adapt to his new role. With the Spring Split beginning on March 29, he has limited time to adjust to the responsibilities of a support player at the highest level. If this experiment succeeds, it could reinvigorate Vitality’s season. If not, the organization may find itself facing even more questions about its long-term direction.

