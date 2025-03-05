Which LoL champion says ‘Bandle City! Oops, forgot the clutch’?

Today’s LoLdle quote, “Bandle City! Oops, forgot the clutch,” has a few clues woven into it. But if you’re unfamiliar with the League of Legends lore or have never played this champion, you may be scratching your head trying to figure out who says the March 5 quote.

In League’s lore, Bandle City is an enchanted place that serves as the spiritual center of Runeterra, although it’s also the magical home of the yordles. Mortals can seemingly travel here, but according to the game’s Universe page on the region, it only rarely happens—and very few make it back alive to tell the tale.

This tidbit of information should help you solve today’s LoLdle quote, but in case you’re still struggling, I’ve got a few more clues coming up.

LoLdle March 5 hints

Hint 1: This champion is most often picked in the top lane.

This character is classified as a fighter, and Riot Games says they’re primarily a top laner. Will that stop your Iron teammates from picking them into other roles? No, of course not. But if you were thinking today’s champion could be a Lulu or Yuumi, think again.

Hint 2: This champion has an ability in their kit that self-silences.

A self-silencing mechanic sounds like a bit of a hindrance, and it most definitely can be. Players who pick this champion have to carefully play around this feature, otherwise they may find themselves respawning at their base’s fountain.

Hint 3: This champion’s epithet is the Mechanized Menace.

“Menace” might be over-the-top for this character, but “Mechanized” definitely fits the description. This character may not be augmented like Camille (who was the answer to the March 3 LoLdle) or Viktor, but they make the most out of their engineering skills out there on the Rift.

Have you figured it out yet? No? I’ve got the answer coming right up.

Who says “Bandle City! Oops, forgot the clutch”?

Answer: The champion who says “Bandle City! Oops, forgot the clutch” is Rumble, the Mechanized Menace.

“Bandle City! Oops, forgot the clutch.” Image by Riot Games

Although I can count on one hand the number of times I’ve played Rumble in my nearly 10-year tenure playing League, I was able to guess Rumble on my first try. Only two characters from Bandle City roam the Rift with some sort of vehicle that could have a clutch: Corki and Rumble. Corki only ever speaks in pilot terms, so that left only Rumble.

How quickly did you guess Rumble? Let us know in the comments below!

