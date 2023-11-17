The team is starting over almost completely from scratch.

100 Thieves dropped a roster bomb, confirming the departure of four League of Legends players ahead of the 2023-24 LCS offseason.

Today, 100 Thieves officially parted ways with top laner Ssumday, jungler Closer, AD carry Doublelift, and support Busio, officially ringing in a complete rebuild as the organization transitions into next season. The only player 100 Thieves elected to keep was mid laner Quid, who is under contract with the franchise until the end of the 2024 season.

Before we start our next chapter, we have to thank all those that came before. Thank you to our players and coaches for their dedication to being the greatest in North America.@Doublelift1@Busio @Ssumday @closerlol pic.twitter.com/NLw0OWaAkT — 100 Thieves Esports (@100T_Esports) November 17, 2023

For reference, all four of the players who were released from 100 Thieves today have contracts that expire when the 2023 free agency period opens on Nov. 21.

Rumors had been circulating around 100 Thieves for the better part of a few weeks, with Busio reportedly on his way to FlyQuest and Ssumday unofficially announcing his impending departure from the team when he said he’d be exploring his options in free agency earlier this month. Last week, 100 Thieves reportedly reached a verbal agreement with Golden Guardians jungler River, who will apparently take over for Closer.

Doublelift’s future in the LCS remains uncertain, although his departure from 100 Thieves is now confirmed. While certain teams in the LCS would obviously have use for a player of his status, there’s no reported landing spot for Doublelift at this time. The arguable North American GOAT has previously retired from pro League in the past, and it wouldn’t be out of the question for him to return to a full-time position as a streamer this offseason.

The League of Legends offseason will be in full chaos mode next week once players’ contracts officially expire and teams can start making announcements. 100 Thieves will undoubtedly be among those teams, as the org now has four holes in its roster prior to the start of the LCS season in January.