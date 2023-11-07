FlyQuest reportedly signing Busio to complete its LCS bot lane

After a disappointing 2023 run, FlyQuest’s League of Legends division might have found a new bottom lane combo for the upcoming new year.

Former 100 Thieves support Busio has reportedly signed with FlyQuest as one of the team’s new starting LCS players, according to esports reporter Alejandro Gomis. He is also reportedly making the start alongside FlyQuest AD carry prospect Massu, who could make his LCS debut next year. The two are also reportedly being joined by Bwipo and Inspired on the new-look FlyQuest roster, giving them a formidable core for 2024.

Sources: Former 100 Thieves 🇺🇸 player Busio 🇺🇸 has reached a verbal agreement with FlyQuest 🇺🇸 and will be the team's support.



The two players would represent a revamping of FlyQuest’s efforts in the LCS after failing to find any success in 2023 with their star-studded roster. At the start of the year, North American League fans built up a ton of expectations and hype around the organization after they boasted multiple high-profile signings, including star jungler Spica, veteran top laner Impact, and rising star LCK marksman Prince.

During the 2023 Spring Split, the hype around FlyQuest seemed warranted as they went undefeated through the first three and a half weeks of the year. But after their first loss in week four, the split and year began to spiral into one of the most surprisingly mediocre performances from any NA org.

They ended up with multiple questionable losses through the rest of the Spring Split, and eventually fell to the Golden Guardians in the playoffs. The Summer Split didn’t go any better for FlyQuest, as they fell to ninth place during the regular season and missed the post-season entirely, prompting an early start to the offseason.

Granted, Busio and 100 Thieves did not look that much better after struggling to break into the upper echelon of the league alongside FlyQuest. Even though the roster featured stars like Ssumday, Closer, and LCS legend Doublelift, the team was never able to consistently link up wins, and suffered back-to-back early exits from the playoffs.

Busio’s reported departure from 100 Thieves has also placed question marks on Doublelift’s future with the organization. Besides mid laner Quid, every player on the Thieves’ current roster will become free agents by the end of the November, leaving massive holes in the lineup.