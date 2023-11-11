100 Thieves reportedly finds new LCS jungler for 2024 season

After another disappointing end to the competitive year, a roster overhaul for one of the LCS’ premier League of Legends organizations might be underway.

100 Thieves is reportedly signing Golden Guardians star Kim “River” Dong-woo as the team’s starting jungler for the 2024 season, according to esports journalist Brieuc Seeger. River will be playing for the third LCS team of his career since joining the region back at the end of 2021, although he has slowly become one of the best players in his role since.

The 24-year-old was actually one of the best-performing players during the 2023 LCS Summer Split, boasting the second-most kills and most assists of any jungler in the league, according to League stats aggregate Oracle’s Elixir.

River was often used as a facilitator and engage tool for the Guardians’ surprisingly strong offense, playing champions such as Vi, Sejuani, Jarvan IV, and Maokai to kickstart any teamfight with ease. He did, however, find himself on carry champions as well, with multiple games on damage threats like Viego and Kindred.

If this move does occur, River will replace 100 Thieves’ current jungler and former Finals MVP, Can “Closer” Çelik. The 25-year-old built a reputation as one of the best junglers in the LCS after helping the Thieves win the 2021 LCS Championship, but since then, he and the team have rarely gotten close to such peaks.

Closer also underperformed over the last year, becoming one of the worst junglers in the league. For example, he finished the 2023 Summer Split with the second-lowest KDA in his position, along with the lowest kill participation percentage of any jungler in the LCS, according to Oracle’s Elixir.

He also had abysmal early-game stats to go with his dwindling damage numbers, which matches the Thieves’ lackluster performances over 2023. Ultimately, 100 Thieves will have to overhaul its roster for the new year, with multiple players already making their way to greener pastures in free agency.