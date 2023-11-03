Former LCS champion Ssumday enters free agency after brief 100 Thieves reunion

Free agency continues to shake-up the landscape of the LCS prior to the start of the 2024 season, this time forcing one of the region’s longest-standing players to evaluate what his immediate future holds.

After a hectic year of team-swapping for the tenured LCS player, Ssumday is once again looking for a team to compete with following an announcement that his contract with 100 Thieves will soon be expiring. The top laner served as a pivotal piece of the organization’s success upon its entry to the LCS, including an LCS Championship victory, then returning just this past Summer Split after a brief stint with Evil Geniuses.

Hello guys, i'm still contract with @100Thieves until november 21, but i'm allowed to exploring options for the team that i can play for next year.

I'm still very confident with my game level and passionate.

Please DM me or [email protected] pic.twitter.com/4a9nDjTcZG — Ssumday (@Ssumday) November 3, 2023

As one of the longest-tenured players in professional League of Legends, Ssumday has graced the rosters of numerous teams internationally over the past decade, spanning both the LCK and LCS. Nearly three years competing under KT Rolster earned Ssumday multiple top finishes and even a World Championship appearance, with the top laner then bringing his talents to the LCS where he has been most associated with the plethora of accomplishments 100T was able to achieve in such a short time.

Ssumday made an immediate impact within his first few years in the LCS due to his honing of a strong-side top lane strategy, one that most LCS top laners strayed away from. His control of champions like Jax, Gnar, Renekton, and K’Sante—combined with synergy with his long-time jungler Closer—separated him from the “top lane island” stereotype associated with many of the solo lane players, continuing to crown him as one of the LCS’ most consistent players.

Yet 100T shocked fans when it announced late last year that Ssumday would not be returning to the organization’s LCS roster for the 2023 Spring Split, with the top laner instead making his way to a revamped Evil Geniuses roster that underwent even more changes when they failed to win the Spring Playoffs. This brought Ssumday back to the organization that had previously commemorated him in its hall of fame—now parting ways with him once more.

This move follows a massive internal restructuring from 100 Thieves involving the branching-off of Juvee and the tightening of the 100T game development studio staff, resulting in the layoffs of a number of employees from the organization. Evil Geniuses also released many of its staff earlier this week, with a handful stepping forward to speak with Dot Esports regarding the work environment within the organization during their time there.

The 2024 LCS season is expected to begin early next year. In the meantime, fans can indulge in the ongoing League World Championship, which will soon culminate in the grand finals on Nov. 19.