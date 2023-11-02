100 Thieves latest org to suffer layoffs, according to former employees

Yet another group of employees has been terminated.

Another major esports organization is getting hit with a significant round of layoffs to its workforce.

100 Thieves has suffered another round of layoffs today, according to senior graphic designer Gregory “Seso” Ortiz. It’s unknown, however, how many employees were laid off from the company this time around, with only one other confirmed layoff so far.

Unfortunately-

Today I was affected by the 100 Thieves layoffs.



Just a few weeks from 5 years working at a place that gave me so many great memories. Being able to step in as a Senior creative for a childhood hero of mine is something I'll forever be grateful for.



As of now… — Seso (@SesoHQ) November 2, 2023

This would be 100 Thieves’ second round of layoffs over the past year, with the organization having let go of around 30 employees at the beginning of 2023. These layoffs included chief revenue officer Matty Lee and many other employees involved with sales, marketing, content, and human resources.

In March, 100 Thieves CEO Matthew “Nadeshot” Haag expressed remorse and disappointment on how the company’s decisions led to such a dire situation for its workers and said he held “so much guilt and shame” for allowing the team to reach such a state.

100 Thieves’ latest round of layoffs also reflects the current uncertainty and economic turmoil that many esports organizations are facing today, with the dreaded “esports winter” seemingly taking place over the last several months. Teams are struggling to find sponsors and hunting for profitability in a time when profitability is scarce in most scenes, causing multiple teams to begin downsizing efforts.

For example, popular North American organization Evil Geniuses underwent a third wave of layoffs on Nov. 1, which reportedly affected around 20 employees. Former employees also accused EG of frustrating working conditions over the last two years, while reportedly running on a “skeleton crew” throughout almost all of 2023.