Ssumday returns home for 2023 LCS Summer Split

One of the most iconic League of Legends players in 100 Thieves’ history is making his triumphant return to the lineup this summer, the org announced today.

Veteran top laner Kim “Ssumday” Chan-ho will be rejoining the Thieves for the 2023 LCS Summer Split, after spending a single season away with another organization. He has been one of the best players in the league since he joined 100T in 2017, and over those five years, became the face of the franchise’s League division.

Called up an old friend.



Welcome home, @Ssumday pic.twitter.com/Y9hcz1zfUR — 100 Thieves Esports (@100T_Esports) May 12, 2023

The 26-year-old star recently joined Evil Geniuses after falling short at the 2022 LCS Championship against Cloud9 and only managing to win a single game during the group stage at the 2022 World Championship. His departure seemed to mark a new era for the Thieves’ LoL team, with superstar icons like Bjergsen and Doublelift joining up for the new year.

Related: 100 Thieves reportedly dips into LCK prospect pool for Bjergsen replacement ahead of LCS 2023 Summer

Unfortunately for 100T fans, this past season was horribly disappointing. Even though they had three superstar players and two promising rookies, the team couldn’t muster up enough momentum during the regular season, finishing with a lackluster 10-8 record. The playoffs also ended in disaster after losing to the region’s favorite underdogs, Golden Guardians.

After this disappointing run, Bjergsen decided to retire from esports completely, leaving a massive hole in the mid lane. As a result, Ssumday will be joined by former Gen.G Academy mid laner Lim “Quid” Hyeon-seung on this new-look lineup, as they storm the Summoner’s Rift alongside Doublelift for the first time in their careers.

Now, the Thieves must rebuild and retool their strategies as they aim for the 2023 LCS Summer Split and beyond.

About the author