100 Thieves reportedly dips into LCK prospect pool for Bjergsen replacement ahead of LCS 2023 Summer

It’s been a hectic offseason for 100 Thieves’ League of Legends team after losing its superstar mid laner and veteran leader Bjergsen to retirement. With a huge hole left in the center of the roster, the organization has been scrambling, and now, April 26 reports are linking them to the LCK with one of its up-and-coming prospects.

100T has reportedly reached a verbal agreement with Gen.G Academy’s Lim “Quid” Hyeon-seung, according to esports journalist Alejandro Gomis.

The 18-year-old would be making his first appearance in a major League region, as he debuts in a new league alongside some of the most experienced players in the LCS.

Quid joined Gen.G’s development system in 2020 and has shifted between the organization’s Academy and Challenger teams since. He has also competed alongside Gen.G’s AD carry and rising LCK superstar Peyz, who recently won the 2023 LCK Spring Finals MVP award for his stellar efforts against T1.

The young prospect has played a good amount of Azir, Sylas, Jayce, and Taliyah this year, but he is also an avid user of Ahri and Akali.

Since he has such little experience, Quid will likely need some time to adjust to his new home, along with the improved level of League play on the LCS stage.

During the 2023 Spring Split, he had the third-most deaths out of all the LCK CL mid laners, but on the other hand, he also had decent early game numbers and rather high damage stats, according to League stats site Oracle’s Elixir. He will need a ton of guidance from 100T’s coaching staff and his teammates to feel at home, in a pressure-filled season where some players will be pushing for a spot at this year’s World Championship.

100 Thieves have not yet officially announced any mid lane signing.