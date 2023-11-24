Team Liquid reportedly sticking with rookie LCS prospect APA for 2024

After a relatively successful LCS debut, one of North America’s latest rookie prospects might be getting another chance to prove himself among the best League of Legends players in the region.

Team Liquid is reportedly re-signing rookie mid laner APA for starting mid laner duties through the 2024 season, according to esports reporter Brieuc Seeger. The 21-year-old finally broke into the LCS this summer when he was called up to replace former Liquid mid laner Haeri on the main lineup.

Before the 2023 Summer Split, APA had been a journeyman with multiple stints in the collegiate and tier-two scene, including time with Supernova, Barrage, and Maryville University. He was finally able to join a major North American esports organization when Liquid signed him to their Challengers team for the 2023 season, where he saw mixed results with his new teammates.

Liquid, on the other hand, started off the year in disappointing fashion after ending the 2023 Spring Split in eighth place with an abysmal 8-10 record. They missed the playoffs, even though they had a trio of stars at their disposal, including former LCS MVP Summit, defending World Champion jungler Pyosik, and LCS legend CoreJJ.

As a result, Liquid’s management decided to bring Haeri back to the organization’s Challengers roster while promoting APA for his first LCS experience. It went relatively well for APA and his teammates, as they jumped up to fourth place in the 2023 Summer Split regular season and even finished as the third-best team in the playoffs.

APA was understandably outclassed at the 2023 World Championship, especially after facing Faker in the first international match of his career. Liquid dropped out of the tournament without a win, but with more experience under his belt, the rookie mid laner could be ready to make an even greater leap for his career as he jumps into the fray in the new year.