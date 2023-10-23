Jensen hits LoL free agency after reportedly leaving Dignitas early

Dignitas has reportedly cut ties with Danish League of Legends mid laner Jensen after the LCS veteran spent less than a year with the North American organization.

Dignitas is one of the more well-known LCS teams, but it has never really had the best reputation for winning in the LCS or making it to the League World Championship. So when Jensen, who’s qualified for Worlds eight times, joined Dignitas at the end of 2022, many had high hopes for the team.

The 2023 competitive season proved to be another poor campaign for Dignitas though, as the squad ran tenth in LCS 2023 Spring, seventh in LCS 2023 Summer, and then scrapped a fifth-sixth finish during the LCS 2023 Championship.

The org now looks to be making changes heading into the 2024 League season, starting with the mid lane, with LEC Wooloo reporting that Jensen has been allowed to leave.

Although this has yet to be verified by the org, Jensen has removed all team information in his X (formerly known as Twitter) bio, as well as across his other social media profiles. If he has been allowed to leave, this would be a relatively early end to the contract he signed through to the end of the 2024 season last year.

Jensen wasn’t the first of the 2023 League roster to leave DIG either, with Lucas ‘Santorin’ Larsen retiring earlier this month to focus on friends, family, and content creation.

The question now becomes where Jesen goes next in the League world. Dot Esports doesn’t expect him to retire, though he may take the road into content creation if he can’t find another spot on an NA roster for next season.

With the 2023 League World Championship still running in South Korea, most LCS teams will wait until that has wrapped up to make any free-agency moves.

