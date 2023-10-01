FlyQuest parts ways with one of its LoL superstars

North American organization FlyQuest and one of the best League of Legends players in the LCS have agreed to mutually part ways, according to an official announcement from the org itself.

Korean player Lee “Prince” Chae-hwan will no longer be a FLY player going forward. The bot laner has officially ended his adventure on the team after joining at the end of 2022 from the LCK team Liiv SANDBOX.

It's a terrible day for rain…



It's with heavy hearts, we part ways with @FLYprince0405. A force of nature with the brightest future ahead of him. We wish him nothing but the best on his next adventure. pic.twitter.com/0fgEUbpNp4 — FlyQuest (@FlyQuest) October 1, 2023

Considered one of the most talented and rising talents from the LCK, FlyQuest picked up Prince during the 2022 off-season to boost its roster and aim for the LCS title and appearances at international tournaments. Despite a strong start in the spring, which saw the team lead for the majority of the regular split, the team failed to win the Spring Playoffs and didn’t qualify for the Mid-Season Invitational. Regardless, Prince proved his individual worth, having scored the second-highest KDA and average gold per minute, according to stat site Games of Legends.

Prince and FLY were hoping to rebound in Summer but their expectations were shattered, as they went 0-6 in the first two weeks and compromised their run. While they were able to get six wins in the end, it wasn’t enough to qualify for the LCS Championship, putting an abrupt end to their 2023 season.

As of right now, it’s unclear whether he will stay in the LCS or head to other regions. According to his OP.GG profile, Prince is playing on the South Korean server alongside the other Worlds 2023 participants.

With Prince officially becoming a free agent, he is likely going to be a contested player during this off-season. The transfer window for the 2024 offseason will start on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023.

