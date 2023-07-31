All teams qualified for 2023 LoL World Championship

The pointy end of the League of Legends competitive calendar is fast approaching now, with the star-studded 2023 World Championship field slowly taking shape as leagues from North America and EMEA to Korea, China, and all across the globe wrap up their endmost seasons.

This year, Worlds will descend on South Korea for the first time since 2018, when Invictus Gaming became the first-ever Chinese world champions.

League’s premier event looks very different this year, with Riot Games rubberstamping several format changes ranging from the introduction of best of threes to a Swiss-style stage and more bracket-based play.

Worlds 2023 is been penned in for an Oct. 10 start date, which is a little later than the standard September click-off. The play-ins and group stages will be held in Seoul before the tournament shifts to Busan for finals. Seoul’s 17,000-capacity Gocheok Sky Dome will be hosting the grand finals.

When the premier event finally begins in late October we will have 22 League teams locked in and ready to battle for history at the 13th edition of one of the most illustrious tournaments in all esports. That will include four representatives each from heavyweight regions like China and Korea, between three and four from NA and EMEA, and a host of Cinderella hopefuls.

2023 League World Championship teams

LCS (North America)

TBA (LCS 2023 Championship Champion)

TBA (LCS 2023 Championship Runner-Up)

TBA (LCS 2023 Championship 3rd Place)

LCS teams still in contention

Cloud9

Golden Guardians

Evil Geniuses

Team Liquid

NRG

TSM

Dignitas

100 Thieves

LEC (EMEA)

TBA (LEC 2023 Season Finals Champion)

TBA (LEC 2023 Season Finals Runner-Up)

TBA (LEC 2023 Season Finals 3rd Place)

LEC teams still in contention

G2 Esports

MAD Lions

Team BDS

Excel

Fnatic

SK Gaming

LCK (Korea)

TBA (LCK 2023 Summer Champion)

TBA (LCK 2023 Championship Points)

TBA (LCK 2023 Regional Finals Winner)

TBA (LCK 2023 Regional Finals Runner-Up)

LCK teams still in contention

Gen.G

KT Rolster

Dplus KIA

Hanwha Life

T1

Liiv SANDBOX/Nongshim RedForce

LPL (China)

JD Gaming

TBA (LPL 2023 Summer Champion)

TBA (LPL 2023 Regional Finals Winner)

TBA (LPL 2023 Regional Finals Runner-Up)

LPL teams still in contention

Bilibili Gaming

LNG Esports

EDward Gaming

Top Esports

Weibo Gaming

PCS (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macao, Southeast Asia, Oceania)

PCS (2023 Summer Champion)

PCS (2023 Summer Runner-Up)

PCS teams still in contention

PSG Talon

J Team

Beyond Gaming

Three of: Deep Cross Gaming, CTBC Flying Oyster, Frank Esports, HELL PIGS, and West Point Esports Philippines

Chiefs Esports Club (Oceania)

Team Bliss (Oceania)

VCS (Vietnam)

VCS (2023 Summer Champion)

VCS (2023 Summer Runner-Up)

VCS teams still in contention

GAM Esports

Team Whales

Four of: Saigon Buffalo, Team Secret, CERBERUS Esports, SBTC Esports, Team Flash, MGN Box Esports

CBLOL (Brazil)

TBA (CBLOL 2023 Split Two Champion)

CBLOL teams still in contention

RED Canids

paiN Gaming

LOUD

Fluxo

INTZ

One of: Vivo Keyd Stars, FURIA

LJL (Japan)

TBA (LJL 2023 Summer Champion)

LJL teams still in contention

DetonatioN FM

SoftBank HAWKS

FENNEL

Crest Gaming Act

Sengoku Gaming

AXIZ

LLA (Latin America)

TBA (LLA 2023 Closing Champion)

LLA teams still in contention

Movistar R7

Estral Esports

Six Karma

INFINITY

Team Aze

Isurus

Worlds 2023 Qualifying Series Winner

TBA (One of North America #4/EMEA #4)

We will continuously update the above details for you as all the competitive League seasons continue to wrap up over the next few months.

