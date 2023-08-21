NRG miracle: Ex-CLG LoL roster dethrones Cloud9 to claim 2023 LCS Championship

NRG, built from the fan-favorite former Counter Logic Gaming roster, has been crowned 2023 LCS champions after stunning reigning kings Cloud9 in a four-game League of Legends series in New Jersey this evening.

Many had C9 tipped as short-odds favorites heading into the Newark clash, especially considering they had swept NRG in three games a week ago. The now-2023 champions defied expectations in incredible fashion, bouncing back from a 33-minute game-one defeat to claim the organization’s first-ever League title.

AD carry FBI, who was named Finals MVP after the 3-1 win, declared in the post-match interview: “The felt fucking good… as a five-man we’re very close and as cliche as it sounds, the power of friendship shone through.”

The 3-1 loss denied C9 a chance to round out an LCS threepeat.

The winning squad entered the LCS Championship bracket in fifth after a 9-9 record in the regular season. They upset Team Liquid and Golden Guardians in the upper bracket (3-1 each time) before the C9 sweep in the upper bracket final. Then, led by a resurgence Palafox, they went the distance against Liquid in a 3-2 victory that booked their spot in the grand final—and now, the rest is history.

For Contractz, the roster’s win at the Prudential Center marks the first time he’s claimed League silverware since Rift Rivals in 2017. It was also the 23-year-old jungler’s first grand final since that same season, when he and C9 lost to TSM in a 3-2 blockbuster in the final match of the NA LCS 2017 Spring Playoffs.

Many LCS fans have been closely following Contractz’s League journey since 2017. Photo by Robert Paul for Riot Games

NRG will now travel to the 2023 League World Championship in South Korea as North America’s first seed, while C9 becomes the region’s second-slot representatives. TL will be the third NA squad at the event in October.

Meanwhile, Golden Guardians has the chance to become the fourth LCS team at Worlds if they beat Europe’s fourth-seed in a qualifying playoff battle.

