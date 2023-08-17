When is the next LoL Essence Emporium?

Blue Essence in League of Legends is the main currency we use to unlock new champions and level up our champion Mastery once we have enough tokens. But, sooner or later, you end up with thousands and thousands of Blue Essence under your belt with no real way to spend it. Thankfully, Riot Games has a solution for this problem and it’s called Essence Emporium.

First introduced in 2018, Essence Emporium is a special League event that allows you to spend all that piled-up Blue Essence on various goodies in a limited-time shop. These goodies vary from simple icons to incredible and rare green chromas normally unavailable to regular players.

If you’re just like me and you just can’t wait to spend all that Blue Essence on chromas for your mains, here’s when you can expect the next Essence Emporium in League.

What is Essence Emporium?

Essence Emporium is a special event Riot normally organizes twice a year that comes with a new shop where you can purchase different chromas, skins, experience boosts, name changes, and icons just for Blue Essence. Normally, all of this costs you Riot Points, unless you get lucky and get it from Hextech or Masterwork Chests.

How often is Essence Emporium?

Normally, Essence Emporium happens twice a year—once during the preseason and for the second time during mid-season. While preseason in League is a period when Riot ships the big preseason patch with major changes in November, mid-season takes place in June and July.

When is the next Essence Emporium?

The next Essence Emporium will be released with Patch 13.17 which is scheduled to release on Aug. 30. The event should last for at least two weeks and during those two weeks, you should be able to get all goodies you missed out on in the past. So, from Aug. 30 to Sept. 13 you can spend all that piled up Blue Essence because your next chance most likely won’t be for another six months.

Urfwick is an exclusive Essence Emporium skin. Image via Riot Games

What can you buy during Essence Emporium?

Chromas

Exclusive Essence Emporium skins

Ward skins

Champie icons

Experience boosts

Emotes

Summoner name change

Rune pages

