LoL Worlds 2023: Dates, location, tickets, and more

The League of Legends World Championship (also known as Worlds) is one of the biggest esports tournaments in the world. Tens of thousands of fans watch live, while millions watch online, to witness the best League teams battle to become the world champions and etch their names onto the Summoner’s Cup.

Beginning in 2011 in Sweden, the League Championship has since traversed the world, has been held on almost every continent, and won by some of the most iconic names and organizations in esports history.

2022’s iteration of League’s Worlds was hosted in the U.S. and Mexico, where DRX defeated T1 in one of the most memorable finals in recent history. As the 2023 version of the top League tournament approaches, Riot Games has revealed where the best League teams will contest this year’s Summoner’s Cup.

League Worlds 2023 dates and venues

Riot Games revealed in Jan. 2023 that Worlds would return to South Korea for the first time since 2018, but exact dates and venues weren’t known until a Riot blog post on April 23.

Play-In Stage – Seoul – LoL Park

Swiss Stage – Seoul – KBS Arena

Knockouts – Busan – Sajik Indoor Gymnasium

South Korean cities Seoul and Busan will play host to the various stages of League’s pinnacle tournament, with the country’s capital hosting the grand final in the Gocheok Sky Dome, the largest indoor venue in South Korea.

Here are the dates and locations for each stage of Worlds 2023:

Play-Ins: Oct. 10 — Oct. 15 at LoL Park in Seoul, South Korea.

Oct. 10 — Oct. 15 at LoL Park in Seoul, South Korea. Group Swiss Stage: Oct. 19-23 and Oct. 26-29 at the KBS Arena in Seoul, South Korea.

Oct. 19-23 and Oct. 26-29 at the KBS Arena in Seoul, South Korea. Quarterfinals: Nov. 2-5 at the Sajik Indoor Gymnasium in Busan, South Korea.

Nov. 2-5 at the Sajik Indoor Gymnasium in Busan, South Korea. Semifinals: Nov. 11-12 in the Sajik Indoor Gymnasium in Busan, South Korea.

Nov. 11-12 in the Sajik Indoor Gymnasium in Busan, South Korea. Finals: Nov. 19 in the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, South Korea.

Riot has confirmed the Worlds 2023 Play-Ins will use the same format as at MSI and Worlds 2022, with teams from the VCS, PCS, LLA, CBLOL, LJL, LEC, and LCS battling to qualify for the main event.

The format and dates for the Worlds 2023 Play In stage are now set. Image via Riot Games

When will the Worlds 2023 grand final be held?

The League Worlds 2023 grand final is scheduled for Nov. 19 in Seoul. The Gocheok Sky Dome has a capacity of over 16,000 patrons and will play host to the two Worlds 2023 finalists, with the winner of the best-of-five grand final lifting the Summoners Cup.

Worlds 2023 will conclude in the Gocheok Sky Dome. Image via Seoul Korea

Can I buy tickets for Worlds 2023?

Tickets to Worlds 2023 are available for purchase now via Global Interpark this July and August, and will be sold in three waves: one wave for each main stage of the tournament.

Play-In Stage tickets will go on sale on July 10.

tickets will go on sale on July 10. Swiss Stage tickets will go on sale on July 19.

tickets will go on sale on July 19. Knockout (quarterfinal, semifinal, and grand final) tickets will go on sale on Aug. 2.

It is recommended interested parties purchase tickets in the Global Interpark portal via desktop, and all buyers are limited to two tickets per person per session.

For those unable to attend Worlds 2023, matches will be broadcasted live across numerous platforms including Twitch and YouTube.

Which teams have qualified for Worlds 2023 so far?

In total, 22 teams will converge on South Korea for Worlds 2023 across both the Play In and Swiss stages of the tournament, with spots up for grabs across nine international leagues. At this stage, no teams have locked in their spot at Worlds. Check back as the season progresses for a full up-to-date list of Worlds 2023 teams.

Worlds 2023 Swiss Stage qualified teams

LCK (Korea) — Four teams: TBD, TBD, TBD, TBD

LPL (China) — Four teams: TBD, TBD, TBD, TBD

LEC (EMEA)— Three teams: TBD, TBD, TBD

LCS (North America) — Three teams: TBD, TBD, TBD

Worlds 2023 Play In Stage qualified teams

PCS (South-East Asia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau, Oceania) — Two teams: TBD, TBD

VCS (Vietnam) — Two teams: TBD, TBD

LJL (Japan)— One team: TBD

CBLOL (Brazil) — One team: TBD

LLA (Latin America) — One team: TBD

Worlds Qualifying Series (4th LEC vs. 4th LCS) — One team: TBD

