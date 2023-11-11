Shopify Rebellion might have found its starting support for the 2024 LCS season

After spending three years away from the LCS, a North American League of Legends veteran might be returning to the big stage in 2024.

Shopify Rebellion has reportedly signed Tristan “Zeyzal” Stidam as the team’s starting support for next season, according to esports reporter Sander Hove. The 24-year-old will be part of the organization’s debut in the league after acquiring the franchised slot of TSM this past year.

Sources: Support Zeyzal 🇺🇸 has reached a verbal agreement with Shopify Rebellion in the LCS.



After Cloud9's offer fell through at the beginning of the offseason, Zeyzal had many options, including one from 100 Thieves. In the end, the player chose Shopify.



More at… pic.twitter.com/3kODpFxlVO — LCS Eevee (@LCS_Eevee) November 11, 2023

Zeyzal is a familiar face who is most known for his time with Cloud9 during the 2018 season, where he helped the team reach the 2018 World Championship semifinals. Since then, he has bounced around the NA scene, with various stints with LCS, Academy, and amateur teams alike, including Evil Geniuses, Solafide Esports, C9 Challengers, and Disguised.

If Shopify Rebellion’s recent moves are completed, Zeyzal will be reuniting with former teammate Aaron “FakeGod” Lee, who also played on Disguised’s Challenger roster in 2023. Both players will also be meeting with their former coach, Seong “Reven” Sang-hyeon, who they played for during their time on Cloud9’s Challenger roster.

Although the organization hasn’t been linked to many superstar players this offseason, a combination of veteran talent and promising prospects could surprise some fans who are underwhelmed by their reported roster. They will, however, have to break through multiple powerhouse lineups in 2024 if they wish to truly make an impact in their first season together as a squad.