Immortals complete 2024 LoL roster with Korean Challengers import, ex-EG jungler

As the 2024 LCS season approaches, Immortals has placed the finishing touches on their roster, picking up two Korean imports and throwing a lifeline to a jungler left stranded following Evil Geniuses’ departure from the league.

The new additions, finalized in the team’s Nov. 25 post, include Cho “Castle” Hyeon-seong, Jonathan Armao, Lee “Mask” Sang-hun, and Kim “Olleh” Joo-sung. All four will join bot laner Edward “Tactical” Ra—the only survivor after Immortals released its 2023 roster following the LCS Summer Split.

On the top side of the map is Korean Challengers import Castle. Having experienced relative success since joining the KT Rolster Challengers roster back in 2020, his signing to Immortals for next year will mark the prodigy’s top-flight debut as well as his first overseas venture.

Another Korean import fresh to the region is mid-laner Mask who most recently performed with Unicorns of Love Sexy Edition in Germany where they took first place in the PRM Pokal 2023 main event. Prior to this, he had extensive experience as a trainee for Korean teams such as T1 and KT.

Following the departure of Evil Geniuses from the LCS, Armao finds a new home in the Immortals jungle. With almost a decade of presence in the NA League of Legends scene with former stints on Team Liquid and Dignitas to name a few, he’s got valuable experience to bring to the table.

In the bottom lane, Tactical will be carrying the torch with Immortals for another year, accompanied by support player Olleh. A professional League veteran, Olleh commenced his career with KT Rolster in 2013 and has been a staple in the LCS since his NA debut with Immortals in 2017. After cycling through a few different teams, he was notably absent in 2023 due to his mandatory military service which concluded in July 2023. Since then, he hit rank one in Korea and is fully prepared to re-join the grind.

The changes to the roster with some fresh blood for the region follow a rough patch for Immortals, who have been absent from the international stage since 2017. Since 2020, the org’s highest finish was fifth place in 2021, which feels a distant memory to LCS fans today.

The mix of old and new players may be the perfect formula to elevate the roster through the now eight-team league. 2024 is just around the corner now, and their potential to be immortalized is within reach.