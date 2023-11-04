FlyQuest reportedly signs superstar jungler in surprising LCS roster move

Spica might be the biggest free agent on the market this offseason.

After failing to hit the hefty expectations set for themselves in 2023, FlyQuest’s League of Legends division might be making a massive roster move to kickstart the upcoming offseason.

FlyQuest has reportedly reached a verbal agreement with superstar jungler Inspired for the 2024 season, according to esports reporter Brieuc Seeger. The 21-year-old is coming off of a full season break from competitive play after faltering in the 2023 Spring Playoffs against Golden Guardians.

[SOURCES] Jungler Inspired 🇵🇱 has reached a verbal agreement with Fly Quest in LCS 🇺🇸 for next season.



This roster move comes as a surprise for many fans and analysts alike since FlyQuest currently has superstar jungler Spica under contract until next year. If this roster move is completed, the 22-year-old MVP will become one of the most sought-after free agents on the market for LCS teams and beyond.

Meanwhile, Inspired is still considered to be one of the best available junglers in the region, even though he was recently released from Evil Geniuses’ starting roster. During his tenure, he helped capture the org’s first LCS championship and even had a semifinal appearance at the 2023 Mid-Season Invitational.

FlyQuest, on the other hand, is still recovering after the unexpected crumbling of its impressive 2023 lineup, which featured talent such as AD carry standout Prince, and veteran stars in top laner Impact and support Vulcan. Spica added an MVP-level jungler to a stacked roster and convinced fans and analysts alike that FlyQuest was headed for the top of the North American scene.

Through the first half of the 2023 Spring Split, FlyQuest looked like an unstoppable threat that locked down a perfect record through the first three and a half weeks of the season. But after suffering their first loss as a team in week four, the roster went on a downward spiral that ended with a playoff loss to the league’s favorite underdogs, Golden Guardians. The following season, FlyQuest never looked nearly as dominant as the first few weeks of their LCS debut and finished with a shocking 9-12 record.

Inspired’s reported addition could mark the beginning of multiple roster changes for the organization as the staff begins ramping up for consistent success throughout 2024.