Team Liquid reportedly welcomes back iconic LoL star to kick off LCS roster revamp

One piece of the puzzle might be in tow.

One of the best League of Legends players in North American history might be rejoining with one of the region’s top organizations for another run at the LCS championship.

Veteran top laner Impact is reportedly joining Team Liquid for the 2024 season, according to reports by esports journalist Brieuc Seeger. If this move pushes through, he would replace current top laner Park “Summit” Woo-tae, whose contract is expiring at the end of this November.

Impact last played for Liquid in 2018 before leaving to play two years with Evil Geniuses and a single year with FlyQuest. Throughout the three years away from Liquid, Impact has only won a single LCS championship, even though he has been featured in a handful of hypercharged rosters that included superstar talent like Inspired, Jojopyun, Spica, Vulcan, Prince, and retired AD carry phenom, Danny.

With Liquid, however, the 28-year-old top laner saw multiple seasons of success that included four LCS championships in a row between 2018 and 2019, a finals appearance at the 2019 Mid-Season Invitational, and four All-Pro nominations.

Impact’s supposed addition marks one of many decisions that Liquid will need to make this offseason since two other key members have expiring deals this year. Superstar support Jo “CoreJJ” Yong-in and jungler Hong “Pyosik” Chang-hyeon are set to enter free agency unless they extend their contract with the team.

Both CoreJJ and Pyosik were crucial pieces to Liquid’s efforts over 2023 and will be huge targets for other teams during the offseason. If Liquid wishes to retain their services into 2024, they will have to kick-start their contingency plans now so they aren’t left scrambling for players as the free agency period rages onward.