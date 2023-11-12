Veteran LoL support IgNar will reportedly leave the LCS for another region in 2024

One of the LCS’ most well-traveled and consistent League of Legends players is reportedly finding a new home overseas for the 2024 season.

NRG Esports’ 2023 support IgNar has reportedly reached a verbal agreement to join Excel Esports in the LEC ahead of next year’s professional League season, according to a report from Alejandro Gomis and Armand Luque of Sheep Esports.

IgNar is coming off a year where he helped bring NRG Esports—perhaps the greatest underdog story in this year’s pro LoL scene—to an LCS Summer Split title in August, as well as an appearance at the Worlds quarterfinals earlier this month. The run was a high point for the North American League, and it served as a capstone for IgNar, who had spent the entirety of the 2020s playing in the region.

IgNar is one of pro League’s most experienced support players. Photo by Colin Young-Wolff via Riot Games

IgNar has fit the bill of a LoL journeyman throughout his career, as he’s never played for a team for more than one season. Dating back to 2020, he’s played for five teams in four seasons, doing stints on half of the squads in the LCS in this decade alone. Prior to becoming an LCS thoroughbred, IgNar spent time in both Korea and Europe but predominantly made a name for himself in the LEC. It was with Misfits Gaming in 2017 that IgNar reached the quarterfinals at Worlds for the first time, participating in one of the greatest near-upsets in LoL history against SK Telecom T1.

According to Sheep Esports’ report, other support players, including Hylissang and Trymbi, were also considered for the starting support role on Excel alongside IgNar, but the Korean native ultimately made the cut. He will reportedly join a roster that is holding onto cornerstone players in top laner Odoamne, and AD carry Patrik, as well as an addition in mid laner Jackies.

Player contracts around the world will expire on Nov. 21, 2023, according to the League global contract database, officially opening this offseason’s free agency window.