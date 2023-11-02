Last Western team eliminated from LoL Worlds 2023 after Weibo domination

Weibo Gaming’s dominating 3-0 victory over NRG at the 2023 League of Legends World Championship on Nov. 2 served as the final blow to the West’s hopes in the tournament.

The LCS’ first seed walked into this quarterfinal clash as the underdog, but they had proved their resolve in the Swiss stage, wearing their underdog label with pride and beating Europe’s G2 Esports. But today Weibo had different plans. Relentless in their aggression and unwavering in their pressure, they methodically dismantled NRG, leaving them with nothing but shattered dreams.

The series kicked off with a game that was closer than expected, with a draft that promised explosive gameplay for fans to witness. Both teams lived up to the anticipation, engaging in a back-and-forth dance of skirmishes and teamfights that scored kills on both sides. As NRG secured neutral objectives, Weibo reaped a bountiful harvest of kills time and time again, giving Light’s Aphelios the time and resources to scale and eventually reign supreme on the Rift. Ultimately, it was Weibo who secured the Baron, pushing NRG to the brink of collapse.

Weibo’s momentum translated to the second game of the series with the LPL team playing a more dominant and one-sided game than before—so much so that they had a 2,000 gold lead in less than 10 minutes. Weiwei’s masterful control of the jungle enabled his teammates to apply unrelenting pressure in their respective lanes, which combined with precise teamwork led to Weibo commanding the Rift and not letting RNG find any opportunity to turn the tables of the game.

The final game of the series followed a similar script, with Weibo closing it out in under 30 minutes. They secured the first blood, all the drakes, the Baron, and nearly 20 kills. NRG attempted desperate plays in a bid to turn the tide, but Weibo showed no mercy and advanced to the semifinals after a match that lasted less than three hours.

Weibo’s dominant performance in this quarterfinal clash not only eliminated NRG but also extinguished the last remaining hopes for a Western team in the tournament. As they look ahead to the semifinals, they await the challenge of either Gen.G or Bilibili Gaming, who are expected to clash tomorrow in the second quarterfinals of Worlds 2023.