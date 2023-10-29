LoL Worlds 2023: Knockout stage scores, standings, and results

Get ready for the ultimate showdown as the 2023 League of Legends World Championship enters its final stage. The high-stakes battle that has left fans on the edge of their seats in the past few weeks reaches its peak as the entire world is watching, eager to crown the next World Champions.

In a jaw-dropping turn of events, all four LPL teams have powered their way into the quarterfinals, making up half of the elite eight, while NA’s first seed is the only western team remaining. The matchups are already set to ignite the stage, with Gen.G taking on once more Bilibili Gaming and NRG going head-to-head with Weibo Gaming in a best-of-five rematch. The tournament favorites, JD Gaming, gear up for an entertaining clash with KT Rolsters, while the fan-favorite T1 will face off against LNG Esports.

With only seven matches remaining before the Summoner’s Cup is claimed, fans from across the globe are sure to witness more thrilling battles as the competition enters its Knockout stage. Here’s everything you’ll need to keep up with the Worlds 2023 Knockout stage action, including the matchday schedules, brackets, results, and plenty more.

Worlds 2023: Knockout stage scores and schedule

Here’s the full schedule for the Worlds 2023 Knockout stage, including the results of each match and any eliminations. This section of the championship’s main event will run until Nov. 19. All times here are listed in CT and are subject to change and delays.

Quarterfinals

Thursday, Nov. 2

4am: NRG vs Weibo Gaming

Friday, Nov. 3

4am: Gen G vs Bilibili Gaming

Saturday, Nov. 4

4am: JD Gaming vs KT Rolster

Saunday, Nov. 5

4am: T1 vs LNG

Semifinals

Saturday, Nov. 11

4am: TBD vs TBD

Sunday, Nov. 12

4am: TBD vs TBD

Grand Final

Sunday, Nov. 19

3am: TBD vs TBD

Explaining the Worlds Knockout stage

Screengrab via Riot Games

After the Swiss round, the top eight teams move on to the Knockout Stage, where they continue in the same best-of-5, single-elimination format across the quarterfinals, semifinals, and the final until a world champion is crowned. Teams who ended the Swiss stage with a 3–0 record square off against those with a 3–2 record, while the rest are randomly seeded.

How to watch the League Worlds 2023 Knockout stage

If you’ve got a Riot Games Account and actively play League, tune in for Worlds via the official League esports site. Connecting your Twitch account to your Riot account and watching through the website will enable drops on your account, with a variety of League rewards up for grabs just by watching these matches.

Tip: Pentakills earn extra Worlds drops, and we’ve already had three in Play-Ins!

You can also watch on Twitch or YouTube. Leaguepedia also has listed a number of Worlds 2023 channels covering the event in French, German, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Russian, Chinese, Korean, and more.

Here is the official Worlds 2023 Twitch stream.

Alternatively, some popular streamers and content creators have linked up with Riot as official Worlds co-streamers, broadcasting matches live.

This article will be updated throughout the Worlds 2023 Knockout stage.

