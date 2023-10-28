Good morning NA: NRG qualify for LoL Worlds quarterfinals after crushing G2

In yet another EU versus NA match at the 2023 League of Legends World Championship, NRG emerged triumphant, securing a spot in the quarterfinals, while G2 Esports faced a devastating defeat, finding themselves facing one more match to continue their journey in the tournament.

The LEC first seed squared off against NA first seed in a match that promised thrilling games for both European early birds and North American night owls. The anticipation was palpable as NRG faced the European powerhouse that is G2 in a battle that rekindled the age-old rivalry between EU and NA. But in similar fashion to how they conquered the LCS this year, NRG’s dominant performance in this match led them to become the first Western team to secure a spot in the Worlds 2023 quarterfinals.

The first game of the series saw NRG struggling in the early game, with G2 initiating proactive plays that looked promising. However, what seemed like G2’s moment quickly turned into a nightmare as NRG responded with perfect counter attacks gaining advantages and momentum. They dominated their European counterparts, making it look effortless as they snowballed early game wins to a stable gold, turrets, and kills lead by the time the clock hadn’t even hit the 20-minute mark.

First game of the match between RNG and G2. Screengrab via Riot Games

The second game mirrored the first as NRG continued their relentless assault on G2. Although the early game was relatively even, NRG once again displayed their unwavering determination and teamwork through Contractz’ well-timed ganks and Palafox’s on-spot engagements.

NRG’s aggressive plays left G2 constantly off-balance, often caught out of position as they desperately tried to engage whenever they saw NRG making overzealous moves. But NRG consistently countered with a more convincing and coordinated response, shattering the hopes of G2, who found themselves unable to adapt to the North American team’s unyielding pressure.

Second game of the match between NRG and G2. Screengrab via Riot Games

With a 2-0 victory over G2, NRG solidified their position in the quarterfinals and secured a place among the top eight teams in the competition, but G2’s journey is far from over. The LEC first seed will have to face a critical match tomorrow that will determine their fate in the tournament.

About the author