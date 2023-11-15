LoL veteran Jensen reportedly joins his fourth LCS team ahead of 2024 season

Storied League of Legends mid laner Nicolaj Jensen has reportedly found a new home in the LCS for 2024 just a year after joining Dignitas, replacing VicLa at FlyQuest.

The roster change, which was first reported by League blog Sheep Esports on Nov. 14, sees Jensen embark on his fourth quest for LCS glory after missing League’s Worlds Championships for the first time while playing with Dignitas this year.

It wasn’t for a lack of trying, with the mid laner’s efforts propelling Dignitas out of the doldrums that was their tenth-placed finish in the Spring Split to make it to the LCS Championship in August. However, he and DIG could only bring down a disbanding TSM before bowing out to Golden Guardians to end their run in fifth.

Jensen’s departure from DIG has not been officially confirmed yet, but today’s shift to FlyQuest comes almost a month after a report stated he had wrapped with the North American esport org. If true, should Jensen find his feet at FlyQuest, it will be his fourth outing with a different LCS organization in as many years.

Sheep Esports’ report included a note that another LEC squad was seeking Jensen’s services for the first split of the 2024 season, but FlyQuest won the race for the Danish veteran and he will remain in the U.S. for at least for the first split of the new year.

Jensen’s new team hit the reset button early this League offseason, farewelling the bulk of its 2023 roster in September. The 28-year-old Dane will be expected to lead the roster’s new core of Gabriël “Bwipo” Rau and Kacper “Inspired” Słoma, while rookie AD carry Fahad “Massu” Abdulmalek is expected to receive a promotion from FlyQuest Challengers and will be joined by former 100 Thieves support Alan “Busio” Cwalina.

In all, should reports remain accurate, FlyQuest will boast a potent combination of youth and experience and be pushing for a top spot and its second appearance at Worlds.

The last time the FlyQuest flag flew at the pinnacle League tournament was in 2020 when a truly international lineup led by Santorin, WildTurtle, and IgNar finished just shy of the quarterfinals at the esports’ biggest event.

Jensen and FLY are expected to begin their 2024 LCS campaign in January.