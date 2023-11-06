Bwipo to reportedly return to pro LoL under restructured FlyQuest LCS roster

The LCS offseason is continuing to throw curveballs at fans who think they know exactly where players will end up—this time in the form of a “wide” acquisition.

According to a report from Brieuc Seeger and Armand Luque of Sheep Esports, Bwipo will be making his way back into competitive play—this time as the top laner for FlyQuest, who has been the subject of multiple roster shuffle reports over the last several weeks. While this move hasn’t been officially confirmed, FlyQuest has tweeted an image of “wide” Bwipo, possibly inferring that this major acquisition is indeed true.

Between the LEC and the LCS, Bwipo’s near decade-long success has brought him numerous accolades both individually and with teams such as Fnatic and Team Liquid. His willingness to fill his teams’ niches in each game has provided him with an ample amount of experience as both a weak side and strong side top laner, adapting to the ever-changing meta with ease though always willing to fall back on comfort bruisers and tanks when necessary.

The top laner’s impact within the LCS was last felt in the 2022 season, where Bwipo served as an instrumental part of the domination of Liquid throughout the year alongside veteran players Santorin, Bjergsen, Hans sama, and CoreJJ. Following a shortcoming at last year’s LCS Championship, Bwipo announced that he would be stepping back from professional play in favor of taking on a content creator role.

Since then, outside of a consistent streaming schedule, Bwipo has occasionally appeared on the LCS broadcast as an analyst and caster, giving his perspective of the game as a former professional player. A return to the LCS, this time as the potential top laner for FlyQuest, would mark the first time that Bwipo has competed on stage since the 2022 season—though his passion for the game has certainly not wavered since then.

This move, alongside a handful of others reported signing earlier this week including the addition of a veteran jungler and rookie ADC, appears to indicate a massive endeavor from FlyQuest to not repeat this year’s mistakes. Despite a strong spring finish thanks to one of the most decorated rosters the organization has ever brought together, the team was unable to click during the Summer Split and ultimately ended their run in ninth place.

Bwipo’s departure from Liquid to join FlyQuest has not yet been confirmed, though teasers indicate more news may be coming soon.