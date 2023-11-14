LCS legend Darshan retires from professional LoL and reveals his future plans

Darshan, one of the most renowned North American League of Legends pros, retired from competitive gaming on Nov. 13.

In a video posted on social, Darshan released a statement explaining why he’s retiring. The top laner said he no longer has the motivation to play competitively. Going forward, he aims to pursue content creation in one of his passions, including music, dance, and art.

Thank you to everyone I had the pleasure of interacting with in eSports. Whether you were a fan, coach, teammate, manager, or even just in the scene, you all had a meaningful impact on my life. These memories will live on forever in my… pic.twitter.com/dkf1AmKWNo — Darshan (@DarshanU) November 13, 2023

“I’m done playing, or even coaching, or doing I guess anything League of Legends-related… The main motivation to keep playing died out,” Darshan said. “Kinda what I’ve been really motivated now is to just really share kinda all of myself with the community, with the world… I also just love music, and dance, and art and I feel like there are so many kinds of content I can create.”

It’s still a bit unclear what Darshan will specifically focus on in the future and what form it will take. Either way, he sounds motivated to create content.

This marks the end of an era in League. Darshan, formerly known as ZionSpartan, had been active in the North American scene since early 2012. He first made a name for himself with Team Coast and Dignitas in 2014, before playing for CLG for almost five years.

With two LCS titles under his belt, two Worlds appearances, and second place at the Mid-Season Invitational in 2016, Darshan cemented himself in the NA scene. It’s safe to say he was a veteran of the LCS and his achievements will be remembered for years to come.