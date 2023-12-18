All Legendary Solo Quest and Group Quest exclusive Snacksworth encounters in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk, Snacksworth helps you find 21 legendary Pokémon locked behind BB Quests. Completing more quests earns you snacks to attract these legendaries. Some, like Rayquaza, require group quests, but many can be completed solo.

The encounters locked behind group and solo quests also change depending on your game version. Here’s how to unlock every legendary Pokémon snack from Snacksworth in The Indigo Disk.

All Group Quest exclusive Snacksworth encounters in Pokémon SV The Indigo Disk

In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk, nine Legendary Pokémon encounters require you to complete one Group Quest to unlock each of them. Solo encounters in Scarlet become group encounters in Violet and vice versa. Rayquaza, Necrozma, and Kyurem are group quest encounters in both versions. Below is the complete list of group quest Legendaries from Snacksworth.

In Pokémon Scarlet

In Pokémon Violet

Both versions

All Solo Quest exclusive Snacksworth encounters in Pokémon SV The Indigo Disk

You can find nine Legendary Pokémon in The Indigo Disk by finishing solo BBQ quests. After completing 10 of these quests, return to Snacksworth for one encounter. This list inversely mirrors the Group Quests, featuring the Legendaries not available through group quests in your game version. There are no solo encounters shared between the two game versions.

In Pokémon Scarlet

Entei

Glastrier

Groudon

Ho-Oh

Latios

Raikou

Reshiram

Solgaleo

Suicune

In Pokémon Violet

Cobalion

Kyogre

Latias

Lugia

Lunala

Spectrier

Terrakion

Virizion

Zekrom

How to get Group Quests in Pokémon SV The Indigo Disk

All group quests show up as gold quests in the BBQ menu. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

You can unlock BB Group Quests in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk by completing three red quests using the Union Circle, like battling a wild Tera Pokémon. Completing these unlocks one golden quest in the BBQ menu for all party players, indicating a group quest. Finishing this rewards substantial BP, after which you can speak to Snacksworth for a new Legendary snack.