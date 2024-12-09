Phasmophobia Winter’s Jest event countdown: Exact start time and date

Phasmophobia always hosts special events around various holidays that introduce special gameplay mechanics and rewards for a limited time. For the 2024 winter season, Phasmophobia is getting a Winter’s Jest event.

Since this event will only be around for a minimal amount of time, jumping in to start exploring it as soon as possible is crucial if you want to ensure you’re able to claim all of the exclusive rewards. Here’s when the Winter’s Jest event will be released for Phasmophobia.

Are you ready for a nightmare before Christmas? Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Winter’s Jest 2024 event for Phasmophobia will be live at 12am UTC on Dec. 12. Depending on your timezone, this means the event might start on either Dec. 11 or 12.

You can check our timer here to see exactly how long is left before the event starts. We’ve also listed the exact launch time across many major time zones if you want to know the precise event start time for your area.

Phasmophobia Winter's Jest event countdown

PT: 4pm on Dec. 11

4pm on Dec. 11 CT: 6pm on Dec. 11

6pm on Dec. 11 ET: 7pm on Dec. 11

7pm on Dec. 11 BST: 12am on Dec. 12

12am on Dec. 12 CEST: 1am on Dec. 12

1am on Dec. 12 JST: 9am on Dec. 12

9am on Dec. 12 AEST: 11am on Dec. 12

When does the Winter’s Jest event end in Phasmophobia?

The Winter’s Jest event will end on Dec. 31, 2024. This means the community has about three weeks to play the event and contribute progress so all players can work together to earn rewards. The prizes you can claim from this event haven’t been revealed yet but will likely include an exclusive trophy and ID Card as these are the two rewards that have previously been featured in every event.

The holiday maps and lobby will feature special decorations for the duration of the event. Screenshot by Dot Esports

What is the Winter’s Jest event in Phasmophobia?

The Winter’s Jest event is Phasmophobia’s 2024 winter holiday event. Like the Blood Moon event that ran for Halloween 2024, this one is a community-focused experience, which means all players must work together to unlock the special event rewards.

For the duration of this event, four maps will be covered in snowfall. This includes Grafton Farmhouse, 6 Tanglewood Drive, Maple Lodge Campsite, and Point Hope. To contribute progress to the event, you need to complete ghost hunts on these maps only.

In addition to the regular goals of correctly identifying the ghost and completing randomized optional objectives, this event also has hidden jack-in-the-box items scattered around all of the holiday maps. They can be opened for points that are added to the overall community progress in the event. These will likely function similarly to the Totems from the Halloween 2024 event.

The event will also feature Krampus for the first time. A “sinister presence” lurking around the snowy maps was teased in the official event blog post and cursive letters spelling out “KRAMPUS” can be seen in a teaser posted on X (formerly Twitter). There have been quite a few terrifying and unique ghost models featured throughout the special events over the years, so this one will likely have an entirely new design too.

The 2023 holiday event ghost model was pretty terrifying, so Krampus has a lot to live up to. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While you wait for the Winter’s Jest event to arrive, be sure to tackle this week’s featured Deja Vu challenge. You also might consider working on Lighthouse Keeper or retrieving the Point Hope key so you can witness the special Point Hope Ferryman of the Drowned Badge Easter egg.

