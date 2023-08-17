Like most games, Remnant 2 offers a number of achievements for players looking to go above and beyond. The game is already difficult as is, but if you’re wanting to ensure you get the most from your playthrough, the developers have put together a list of feats to complete.

These achievements are unlockable across all platforms, including Steam, PlayStation, and Xbox. There are a total of 50 achievements or trophies to earn, and while you’re likely to encounter many of them in your first playthrough, you may have to either jump to Adventure mode or boot up a new character to 100 percent the entire list.

Related: Does Remnant 2 support cross-platform play?

Here are all the achievements in Remnant 2 in alphabetical order as they appear on Steam, as well as precisely how to unlock each one.

All achievements/trophies in Remnant 2 and how to get each one

About the author