How to unlock every achievement and trophy in Remnant 2

Looking to go above and beyond?

Nimue in Remnant 2, a giant elven creature that is glowing blue and wears a crescent moon-shaped halo above her head, hovering in a cave.
Image via Gunfire Games

Like most games, Remnant 2 offers a number of achievements for players looking to go above and beyond. The game is already difficult as is, but if you’re wanting to ensure you get the most from your playthrough, the developers have put together a list of feats to complete.

These achievements are unlockable across all platforms, including Steam, PlayStation, and Xbox. There are a total of 50 achievements or trophies to earn, and while you’re likely to encounter many of them in your first playthrough, you may have to either jump to Adventure mode or boot up a new character to 100 percent the entire list.

Related: Does Remnant 2 support cross-platform play?

Here are all the achievements in Remnant 2 in alphabetical order as they appear on Steam, as well as precisely how to unlock each one.

All achievements/trophies in Remnant 2 and how to get each one

Achievement/Trophy NameRequirement
All These Traits…Obtain a total of 10 traits.
Almost ThereUpgrade a boss weapon (meaning weapons crafted using crafting materials dropped by bosses) to +5.
Am I Seeing This?Defeat 10 Aberrations, a type of enemy that is heavily influenced by the Root and drops Mutators.
Bad Moon RisingCraft any item at Yaesha’s Blood Moon Altar. You’ll need to collect enough Blood Moon Essence, which you can find by shooting Root Wisps around Yaesha.
Blue GoddessFind and meet the Goddess of the Fae Nimue on Losomn.
Boss’n UpCraft a boss weapon, like the Cube Gun from the Labyrinth Sentinel or the Deceit Long Gun from defeating Faelin.
Carnage in C-MinorPlay a secret song on the Yaesha water harp after you’ve defeated the Ravager.
ChaosTake on and beat the Ravager on Yaesha.
CraftyCraft 15 weapon mods, like the Rotted Arrow mod from defeating the Shrewd boss or the Voltaic Rondure mod from defeating the Bloat King.
Cutting EdgeAcquire 20 melee weapons, either from Ava McCabe using crafting materials or by purchasing them at Ward 13.
Dark DesignsDefeat Nimue’s sister, the Nightweaver, in the Tormented Asylum.
DualityUnlock and pick a second Archetype, which you can do from the Archetype menu after reaching after collecting 10 Trait Points.
EdgelordCollect 10 different melee weapons. You can purchase melee weapons at Ward 13, or craft them using boss drops.
Equal Measures Have Meidra give you an alignment reading on Yaesha.
Expanding HorizonsCraft a non-starter weapon mod, like a boss weapon mod.
Familiar FaceEncounter the Pan Flautist on Yaesha.
First of ManyEarly in the game, pick your first Archetype from Wallace.
Forever is a Long Time ComingBeat the game’s final boss.
Ghost in the MachineBeat 25 Aberrations.
Gleaming the CubeBeat the boss in the Labyrinth, the Labyrinth Sentinel.
Good, But Could Be Better!Upgrade a standard weapon to +10 from Rigs at Ward 13.
Madman’s ParadiseTravel to N’Erud and beat the Tal’Ratha boss.
Make Some RoomUpgrade your Relic charges by speaking to Wallace at Ward 13.
Maxed Out!Acquire the maximum amount of trait points, which is 65.
No One Should Have All That PowerUpgrade a standard weapon, one you can buy from Ward 13, to +20.
Not a JanitorFind and encounter the Custodian on N’Erud.
Not So Special NowDefeat a total of 100 special enemies.
Not Your Average TraitObtain a non-starter trait.
Only HumanDefeat any boss in Remnant 2′s single-player mode without taking damage.
Power SurgeDefeat the Sha’Hala, the Guardian of N’Erud.
Proving GroundsAcquire a total of 20 traits.
Quest for SurvivalDefeat any of Remnant 2′s world bosses.
Red RoomWhile exploring Yaesha, encounter a Blood Moon room.
Scrap CollectorAcquire a total of 50,000 Scrap.
Scrap HoarderAcquire a total of 100,000 Scrap.
Shhh…It’s a SecretObtain a secret Archetype, like the Alchemist Archetype or the Archon Archetype.
StrappedAcquire a total of 15 guns, either from Ava McCabe using crafting materials or by purchasing them at Ward 13.
Tall TalesVisit Mudtooth in Ward 13 and listen to all of his stories.
The AgendaDiscover and unlock Leto’s stash in Ward 13.
The CollectorAcquire a total of 10 Relics.
The God GambitBeat one of Yaesha’s main bosses, Many Faces, A.K.A. the Corruptor.
The Killing JarDefeat the tutorial boss, the Root Mantis.
The TriggerAcquire a total of 30 guns, either by purchasing them or acquiring them from crafting materials through Ava McCabe.
The Ultimate WeaponUpgrade a boss weapon, including melee and ranged weapons, to +10.
The WebObtain an item from the Nightweaver’s Web.
Top PerformerHit level 10 in any Archetype. This can be your starting Archetype.
Trait ChaserUpgrade any trait to 10.
TraitorDefeat the Fae Imposter, either Faelin or Faerin.
TransmutateUpgrade any weapon mutator to +10
Was This Supposed To Happen?Obtain an alternate reward from any world boss.

About the author

Rachel Samples

Managing Editor. In 2018, Rachel graduated from the University of Texas with a bachelor’s in Rhetoric and Writing and first entered the esports industry in the same year. Her favorite games include fast-paced FPS titles, deckbuilders, and the entire Mass Effect franchise. Need any calibrations?

More Stories by Rachel Samples