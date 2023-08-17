Like most games, Remnant 2 offers a number of achievements for players looking to go above and beyond. The game is already difficult as is, but if you’re wanting to ensure you get the most from your playthrough, the developers have put together a list of feats to complete.
These achievements are unlockable across all platforms, including Steam, PlayStation, and Xbox. There are a total of 50 achievements or trophies to earn, and while you’re likely to encounter many of them in your first playthrough, you may have to either jump to Adventure mode or boot up a new character to 100 percent the entire list.
Here are all the achievements in Remnant 2 in alphabetical order as they appear on Steam, as well as precisely how to unlock each one.
All achievements/trophies in Remnant 2 and how to get each one
|Achievement/Trophy Name
|Requirement
|All These Traits…
|Obtain a total of 10 traits.
|Almost There
|Upgrade a boss weapon (meaning weapons crafted using crafting materials dropped by bosses) to +5.
|Am I Seeing This?
|Defeat 10 Aberrations, a type of enemy that is heavily influenced by the Root and drops Mutators.
|Bad Moon Rising
|Craft any item at Yaesha’s Blood Moon Altar. You’ll need to collect enough Blood Moon Essence, which you can find by shooting Root Wisps around Yaesha.
|Blue Goddess
|Find and meet the Goddess of the Fae Nimue on Losomn.
|Boss’n Up
|Craft a boss weapon, like the Cube Gun from the Labyrinth Sentinel or the Deceit Long Gun from defeating Faelin.
|Carnage in C-Minor
|Play a secret song on the Yaesha water harp after you’ve defeated the Ravager.
|Chaos
|Take on and beat the Ravager on Yaesha.
|Crafty
|Craft 15 weapon mods, like the Rotted Arrow mod from defeating the Shrewd boss or the Voltaic Rondure mod from defeating the Bloat King.
|Cutting Edge
|Acquire 20 melee weapons, either from Ava McCabe using crafting materials or by purchasing them at Ward 13.
|Dark Designs
|Defeat Nimue’s sister, the Nightweaver, in the Tormented Asylum.
|Duality
|Unlock and pick a second Archetype, which you can do from the Archetype menu after reaching after collecting 10 Trait Points.
|Edgelord
|Collect 10 different melee weapons. You can purchase melee weapons at Ward 13, or craft them using boss drops.
|Equal Measures
|Have Meidra give you an alignment reading on Yaesha.
|Expanding Horizons
|Craft a non-starter weapon mod, like a boss weapon mod.
|Familiar Face
|Encounter the Pan Flautist on Yaesha.
|First of Many
|Early in the game, pick your first Archetype from Wallace.
|Forever is a Long Time Coming
|Beat the game’s final boss.
|Ghost in the Machine
|Beat 25 Aberrations.
|Gleaming the Cube
|Beat the boss in the Labyrinth, the Labyrinth Sentinel.
|Good, But Could Be Better!
|Upgrade a standard weapon to +10 from Rigs at Ward 13.
|Madman’s Paradise
|Travel to N’Erud and beat the Tal’Ratha boss.
|Make Some Room
|Upgrade your Relic charges by speaking to Wallace at Ward 13.
|Maxed Out!
|Acquire the maximum amount of trait points, which is 65.
|No One Should Have All That Power
|Upgrade a standard weapon, one you can buy from Ward 13, to +20.
|Not a Janitor
|Find and encounter the Custodian on N’Erud.
|Not So Special Now
|Defeat a total of 100 special enemies.
|Not Your Average Trait
|Obtain a non-starter trait.
|Only Human
|Defeat any boss in Remnant 2′s single-player mode without taking damage.
|Power Surge
|Defeat the Sha’Hala, the Guardian of N’Erud.
|Proving Grounds
|Acquire a total of 20 traits.
|Quest for Survival
|Defeat any of Remnant 2′s world bosses.
|Red Room
|While exploring Yaesha, encounter a Blood Moon room.
|Scrap Collector
|Acquire a total of 50,000 Scrap.
|Scrap Hoarder
|Acquire a total of 100,000 Scrap.
|Shhh…It’s a Secret
|Obtain a secret Archetype, like the Alchemist Archetype or the Archon Archetype.
|Strapped
|Acquire a total of 15 guns, either from Ava McCabe using crafting materials or by purchasing them at Ward 13.
|Tall Tales
|Visit Mudtooth in Ward 13 and listen to all of his stories.
|The Agenda
|Discover and unlock Leto’s stash in Ward 13.
|The Collector
|Acquire a total of 10 Relics.
|The God Gambit
|Beat one of Yaesha’s main bosses, Many Faces, A.K.A. the Corruptor.
|The Killing Jar
|Defeat the tutorial boss, the Root Mantis.
|The Trigger
|Acquire a total of 30 guns, either by purchasing them or acquiring them from crafting materials through Ava McCabe.
|The Ultimate Weapon
|Upgrade a boss weapon, including melee and ranged weapons, to +10.
|The Web
|Obtain an item from the Nightweaver’s Web.
|Top Performer
|Hit level 10 in any Archetype. This can be your starting Archetype.
|Trait Chaser
|Upgrade any trait to 10.
|Traitor
|Defeat the Fae Imposter, either Faelin or Faerin.
|Transmutate
|Upgrade any weapon mutator to +10
|Was This Supposed To Happen?
|Obtain an alternate reward from any world boss.